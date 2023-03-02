His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, surrounded by God’s care and care, launched into space today to be the first Arab astronaut on a long mission. The term takes six months to reach the International Space Station.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, accompanied by the crew of the crew-6 mission, successfully launched to the International Space Station, after the successful launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon Endeavor spacecraft, at exactly 9:34 minutes this morning.

