His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that our region is in dire need more than ever to resolve its differences, and unite the efforts and energies of the peoples for comprehensive prosperity, and that the security and prosperity of our region are all indispensable. It is divided, and everyone is responsible to the new generations who seek a better future.

His Highness added that “distancing from global polarization is the best way for stability and prosperity in the region,” and that “Palestine was and will remain in our hearts.”

His Highness stressed that “the UAE was one of the first countries to call for stopping the war, protecting civilians, and running humanitarian relief bridges to help our people in the Gaza Strip.”

He said, “The cost of wars is high in lives and resources, and the continuation of conflicts means that everyone loses in the entitlements of development and creating the future,” stressing the importance of stopping the ongoing war and making maximum efforts to achieve peace.

This came while His Highness attended part of the sessions of the new session of the Arab Strategic Forum, which was held under the title “The State of the Arab World Politically and Economically 2024,” in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of the Dubai Airports Corporation, Supreme Chairman CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, and a number of ministers, officials, strategic experts and thought leaders. In politics and economics from around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Our unique location has given us, since ancient times, an exceptional advantage, to be a humanitarian and cultural bridge for communication between the regions of the world, and we in the UAE believe in the diversity of visions between countries in politics and economics, the special view on world affairs, and the strategy for dealing with emerging crises.” The developmental and social challenges, and the crises that countries and peoples face economically and politically, will remain fleeting, no matter how difficult they may seem.”

His Highness added: “We are confident that the Arab Gulf countries will continue in the coming years to consolidate their influential presence regionally and internationally, and move to new horizons in economic diversification, which will reflect positively on their people and on the entire global scene.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said in a blog post published on his account on the “X” platform: “I, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended part of the activities of the Arab Strategic Forum, which reviews… The state of the Arab world politically and economically. The forum is a platform to review our Arab reality, and discusses new geopolitical trends and global economic transformations. Our goal in Dubai was and will remain goodness and a better future for every Arab country and every Arab citizen.”

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Strategic Forum, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, in the opening speech of the Arab Strategic Forum, whose new session began in Dubai yesterday, identified three transformations that could shape the features of the region and the world in the next stage, represented by developments in the Palestinian issue and the war. In Gaza, the emergence of the Gulf states as a major economic power and an influential partner in global issues, and the escalation of polarization not only internationally, but also within societies.

The founding dean of the Paris School of International Affairs, Dr. Ghassan Salamé, during a session entitled “The State of the Arab World Politically in 2024,” ruled out the war in the Gaza Strip turning into a comprehensive regional conflict, considering that the events that took place after the seventh of last October forced the United States to return. To the Middle East region.

The Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund, Dr. Jihad Azour, confirmed during the session “The Economic State of the Arab World in 2024” that the Arab Gulf countries are now playing a major role at the level of the global economy, as they have become more capable of consolidating the process of economic openness. And building active economies based on its advanced logistical infrastructure.

His Royal Highness, Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, the Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, and the former Egyptian Foreign Minister, Nabil Fahmy, presented in the session “What the World Wants” “Arab from the world?”, reading and anticipating the political scene in the Arab world for the next stage, “the political face of the economic corridors,” and “the Gulf and the paths of political influence in a multipolar world.”

Professor of political science, Professor Francis Fukuyama, and founder and partner of “Future Map”, Dr. Parag Khanna, presented a new approach to the developments of global events, their repercussions on the Arab region, and the map of balances in the Middle East region, during their participation in the session “What does the world want from the Arab world?” ?

In turn, the head of the Oriental Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor Vitaly Naumkin, in a session entitled “What does the world look like from Moscow?” stressed Moscow’s relentless pursuit to form a multipolar world order, saying: “The Arab world must be one of the poles of the new international order, which It depends on respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and defense of common values.”

The session “Twenty Years Since the Invasion of Iraq… The Repercussions and Results,” in which the President of the Gulf Research Center, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Saqr, and the Professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Dr. Fawaz Girgis, discussed the political repercussions and turning points that resulted from The invasion, on Iraq itself and the region, in addition to the international, regional, geopolitical influence and foreign relations.

Mohamed Ben Rached:

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

• The Arab Strategic Forum is a platform to review our Arab reality, and discuss new geopolitical trends and global economic transformations.

• Our goal in Dubai was and will remain good and a better future for every Arab country and every Arab citizen.

Arabs in the international media

In the session “A Brief History of the Image of Arabs in the Global Media,” journalist Bassem Youssef reviewed the wrong perceptions circulating in the global media about Arabs. The session discussed ways to employ all media outlets to present a discourse based on strong arguments to correct the wrong stereotypical image of the region in The minds of Western public opinion.