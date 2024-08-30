His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that governments and countries grow, age and disappear, and the secret to their survival and renewal is investing in their youth.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform, as part of the “Life Taught Me” series: “Life taught me that governments and countries grow, age and disappear. The secret to their survival and renewal is investing in their youth and being keen on building their children.”

His Highness added: “The same idea applies to humans. When a person grows old, he looks for someone to grow old with. The secret lies in spending time with someone who keeps your childhood alive.”