His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, the second of December is the beginning of the union. Energies.. efforts.. and experiences.. to build the best country.. and to make the people of the Union happy. May God protect the UAE and perpetuate its goodness, honor and glory.
