Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that “reading is food for the soul and the mind.” His Highness added, in a video on “Instagram” under the tag “Leader Flashes”: “The Noble Qur’an began with reading, and history taught us that the rise of civilizations and the prosperity of nations and peoples is linked to knowledge.” . His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had launched his leadership flashes on his Instagram account, in which he shared some of his life and practical experiences, experiences and leadership vision.