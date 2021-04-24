His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, affirmed today, Saturday, that the real goal of education, culture and knowledge is to build a human personality.

And His Highness wrote in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter” “# Life has taught me that the real goal of education, culture and knowledge is to build a human personality … a personality that does not differentiate between a person and another based on race, religion or sect … a person whose brother does not oppress the person and does not harm him. A personality approaching the pain of people to relieve them … a personality whose concern is to stay alive, not to survive humanity.