His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, is approaching 100 km from the Martian moon, Deimos, in a new global precedent.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “In a new global precedent … the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, is approaching 100 km from the Martian moon “Deimos” .. and captures the clearest picture obtained by humans of this moon …”

His Highness added: “Theories tell us that this moon is an external asteroid that was captured within the orbit of Mars.. The Hope Probe refutes this theory to prove through its equipment and its team that this moon was mostly part of the planet Mars and it separated from it millions of years ago.. just like the Moon.” The earth.. which was part of it and separated from it..”.

And His Highness continued: “We are proud of our young scientists. We are proud of our science. We are proud of our contribution to the march of human knowledge.”