His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the “Probe of Hope” approached 100 km from the moon of Mars “Deimos”, and captured the clearest picture obtained by humans of this moon.

His Highness said on Twitter: “In a new global precedent … the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Probe of Hope) approaches 100 km from the moon of Mars (Deimos) … and captures the clearest picture obtained by humans of this moon.”

His Highness explained: “Theories tell us that this moon is an external asteroid that was captured within the orbit of Mars .. The Hope Probe refutes this theory, to prove through its devices and its work team that this moon was mostly part of the planet Mars, and it separated from it millions of years ago .. completely Like the earth’s moon… which was part of it and separated from it.

His Highness expressed his pride in the results achieved by the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Probe of Hope), saying: “We are proud of our young scientists … proud of our science … proud of our contribution to the march of human knowledge.”

The scientific team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Probe of Hope) revealed a series of new data for Mars’ smallest moon (Deimos), which were captured using the probe’s three scientific devices, during its passage to the closest point to the moon at a distance of only about 100 km, which is the closest to a spacecraft. Since the Viking mission in 1977.

During a special session at the International Conference on Earth Sciences in Vienna, the scientific team presented all new images, observations, and results that had been discovered on the composition and structure of the moon, Deimos.

The team emphasized that the data that was discovered for the first time contribute to deepening the global scientific community’s understanding of Deimos, and enriching it with new information and data about it.

The observations proved the exclusion of one of the oldest theories, which indicates that the moon is considered an asteroid in its origin that was attracted to the orbit of the red planet, and confirms that it is likely that the moon originated from Mars, and not an asteroid – as previously assumed.

The high-resolution images, taken during the closest repeat flyby of the moon, include the first-ever extreme ultraviolet and far ultraviolet observations, and the first-ever hyperspectral data on Deimos in thermal infrared.

The observations also revealed, for the first time, regions on the far side of Deimos that had not been previously observed structurally.

The scientific team leader for the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Probe of Hope), Hessa Al Matroushi, said that there are many questions about the two Martian moons, Deimos and Phobos. Therefore, we seek through the “Probe of Hope” to answer these questions, with the aim of reaching a deeper understanding of the planet Mars and its moons, adding that how the two moons appear in their current orbit is a subject of study, which confirms the importance of new information, especially about Deimos, as it will contribute to enhancing Our understanding of the origin and formation of the moons of Mars.

Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, confirmed that the “Probe of Hope” contributed, during the past years, to revealing a series of unique and important data that had not been monitored before, which changes our concept of the Red Planet. .

She added, “The latest important discovery denies one of the old theories, and proves that Mars’ smaller moon, Deimos, is of planetary origin, not an asteroid.”

And she continued: “The scientific team will continue, during the coming period, to study the Deimos moon in a deeper and greater way, with the aim of revealing more observations and data about the moon, and presenting them to the global scientific community.” The probe’s journey will be extended for an additional year, thanks to the important observations the project provides on the Red Planet.

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, said, “Extending the mission of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project will contribute to increasing cooperation opportunities and expanding strategic partnerships with various agencies and research centers in the United Arab Emirates, in line with our strategic vision for the sustainable development of the space sector.” It ensures the strengthening of national capabilities in this field, in accordance with the highest international standards, in addition to consolidating the country’s position in this pioneering and vital sector.

It is noteworthy that the “Deimos” moon is the least observed and understood, due to its small size and its rotation in a wider orbit every 30 hours, in contrast to the “Phobos” moon, which is characterized by its larger size and proximity to Mars, which is considered the most suitable for sensing by previous spacecraft that are located. Most of them are at lower altitudes than the planet.

The first stages of the “Hope Probe” flight near the Deimos satellite began at the end of January and the beginning of February 2023, where instrument calibration operations were carried out to support obtaining high-definition and accurate images and observations, by means of the Digital Exploration Camera (EXI), the infrared spectrometer (EMIRS), and the scale Ultraviolet spectroscopy (EMUS).

The Hope Probe rotates, as planned, in an elliptical orbit between 20,000 km and 43,000 km, with an inclination towards Mars at an angle of 25 degrees, and slight changes that contribute to supporting additional observations of the Deimos moon.

The probe completes one orbit around the planet every 55 hours, recording an integrated set of data for Mars every nine days, as part of its mission to map the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

It is worth noting that the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Probe of Hope) has published 13 scientific and research papers on the probe’s data in international specialized scientific journals since its arrival in orbit, which confirms the importance of this information to researchers and scientists around the world.

Emirati students and researchers have also benefited greatly from this data in furthering their relevant specialized research.

The total volume of data collected by the probe thanks to its three devices is more than 2 terabytes.

