His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that the UAE and Dubai’s leading position in global competitiveness indicators in many areas, and its continuous rise to higher ranks within these indicators, is the result of collective work in which efforts are combined and roles are integrated within the context of a clear vision for the future and an approach based on accurate monitoring of global changes, rapid action to keep pace with the opportunities they hold and the challenges they may bring, and creative thinking that provides additions every day that serve the development process and protect it from any risks or obstacles.

This came during His Highness’s meeting with a group of dignitaries, businessmen, investors, senior officials, and executive leaders of a number of private sector institutions, at the Host Council at the Union House in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the development efforts being carried out in parallel across all vital sectors and the achievements they yield that serve the nation and provide the best quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors, represent an incentive for more work and doubling it in pursuit of higher levels of excellence.

His Highness said, “We will continue to raise the ceiling of ambitions… because we are confident in our ability to achieve them with the thinking of our youth and work teams of the highest levels of efficiency.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to engage in conversation with the attendees on a number of topics related to the sustainable development process in the UAE, and the ambitious projects that Dubai is witnessing, which aim to prepare well for the future, ensure the preservation of the gains achieved, and add more qualitative achievements in all sectors, especially the vital ones that are fundamentally linked to the future industry, in a way that contributes to achieving a better tomorrow for the nation and its citizens in light of the targets that have been set within the framework of the approved strategic agendas and plans for the next stage.

His Highness stressed the importance of the role of the private sector and its contribution to advancing the development process. His Highness said, “We have high hopes for the private sector and are preparing all the conditions for its success. It is an integral part of Dubai’s success. Our partnership with its institutions is solid and prosperous. A partnership that takes into account the interests of its parties and provides them with guarantees that serve them and protect their future is a partnership whose destiny is continuity and whose harvest is victory. We listen with interest to every creative idea that aims to advance our development process steps forward. We support every effort that aims to provide added value that benefits people.”

During the meeting, His Highness noted the continuation of work to enhance the infrastructure to support the future of comprehensive development in Dubai in light of the significant growth rates witnessed by the emirate with its growing position as a major investment hub in the region, a pivotal link for global trade routes, and a preferred tourist destination for visitors from around the world, as adopting the best and most efficient infrastructure has a direct impact on development, and confirming the best types of environment that support the private sector and enable it to obtain highly reliable services, which supports various sectors, ensures their sustainable growth, and opens up more opportunities for them.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and directors of government departments in Dubai.

For their part, the attendees stressed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum remains a source of inspiration and a strong incentive for growth, development and striving to discover more opportunities and benefit from them in the best way possible to support the desired progress in the field of development. They appreciated the ideal model presented by Dubai for a business environment that encourages growth with all its unique economic components, the climate it provides that supports creativity and innovation, and the laws it enacts and regulatory frameworks that are characterized by flexibility and transparency. These factors come together to form an integrated system that supports the private sector and enables it to reach the highest levels of success.