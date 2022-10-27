His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the occasion of the two countries’ celebrations of fifty years of exceptional relations.

His Highness said, through a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, “Today, I met my brother, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, on the occasion of the two countries’ celebrations of fifty years of exceptional relations … I conveyed to him and the beloved people of Egypt the greetings of their brothers, the people of the Emirates … and their wishes for continued prosperity and stability for Egypt, its people and its leadership.”

In a subsequent tweet, His Highness added, the people of Egypt are a loyal people.. and its leadership is an authentic leadership.. For fifty years they have been with us since the beginning of the establishment of our state.. Egypt was and will remain the bond, the treasure, the back and the brother that we cannot do without.

