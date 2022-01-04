Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

It is the 16th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, taking over the reins of government in Dubai. It has an example in its ambition and insistence on making the impossible possible, and all of this was achieved thanks to the wise and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, since he assumed the presidency of the government, and today we see that His Highness’s achievements have become countless, and the successes one after another since the announcement of the The plans and objectives of the UAE Vision 2021, where the government was able to achieve all the programs and slogans that were announced early, which drew attention to His Highness’s forward-looking vision, his enlightened mindset, and his correct readings of reality and the future.

The first places in the world

The government of the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, contributed to the UAE becoming a model for development, modernity and progress, as the UAE was able to achieve first places in the world in 110 of the indicators monitored by the most important global competitive reports. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has also ordered a package of global initiatives, which have come under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation. The Foundation supervises these civilized humanitarian initiatives, and the Foundation brings together under its umbrella 35 institutions and initiatives that work in the axes of humanitarian and relief aid, health care and disease control, spreading education and knowledge, future innovation and leadership, and empowering communities.

According to the Business Report of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, for the year 2020, the volume of spending amounted to 1.2 billion dirhams last year, benefiting 83 million people from 82 countries around the world.

During 2020, and despite the technical, logistical and administrative obstacles imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation succeeded in reaching an unprecedented number of beneficiaries, compared to previous years.

The spending of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives on its various humanitarian, charitable, relief, development and community initiatives, through its affiliated institutions, initiatives, projects and programs, exceeded 1.2 billion dirhams, with a positive impact of 82 million people in 83 countries around the world, compared to 71 One million people in 2019. The number of employees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, including officials, administrators, technicians and field crews, reached 576, while the number of volunteers reached 121,676 people in various projects and programs of the humanitarian and developmental foundation.

Under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, 35 institutions and institutional initiatives implement hundreds of projects, programs and campaigns, within five main work axes: humanitarian and relief aid, health care and disease control, dissemination of education and knowledge, future innovation and leadership, and empowering communities.

Economic initiatives

His Highness launched a package of economic initiatives that placed the UAE in the ranks of developed countries, the most important of which are a new platform to support the growth of emerging companies, a smart portal to provide integrated information on investment policies and opportunities, and a clear national agenda to attract young and skilled talent to the country, in addition to the first phase of the “Tech Valley” project. Food in Dubai”, to be a new city, incubating specialized agricultural and food companies.

The UAE government, under the leadership of His Highness, has also made a march of achievements in the field of space, through the establishment of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center”, which translated great hopes for space exploration, and the competition of major countries in the service of humanity and advancement, the wheel of development at all levels, and securing real support for scientific innovations and progress. The technology in the local community, advancing sustainable development in the country, and moving it towards a safe and radiant future with all its meanings and connotations, led by purely Emirati national cadres, who formed an integrated team that led us to enter the world of global competition in scientific discoveries and advanced sciences of all kinds.

His Highness gives great attention to supporting science, technology and innovation, as tens of national initiatives have been launched in the educational, health, energy, transport, space and water sectors, including a set of new national policies in the legislative, investment, technological, educational and financial fields, in order to advance the national economy to the fore.

Since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assumed the rule of the Emirate of Dubai in 2006, he has made fundamental changes in the methods of government work, and the pace of achievements has accelerated, and initiatives have multiplied, to improve the quality of government services, the most important of which are those that ensure the building of national capacities and competencies, and were the most important The priorities are to meet the needs of citizens and residents in the vital sectors of the state, such as education, health, social and economic affairs, and the UAE government has been able to be one of the best governments in the world. The initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have contributed to supporting the talented and distinguished and spreading knowledge in the world, making him a role model in leadership, management and thought, and that his ideas and vision represent a road map for a promising Arab future.

«Expo 2020 Dubai»

Yesterday, Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated the 16th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, assuming the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai.

Visual content was displayed in Al Wasl Square on this occasion, and quotes from His Highness’ sayings were displayed on the main dome.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which is one of the most important and largest events hosted by the UAE, embodies a new Emirati success story of human creativity and a message of friendship and love to all peoples of the world.