His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” affirmed that the media plays a vital role in the success of development strategies, as it is an essential partner for any government and institutional work, and a renewable sector that provides a wide space for investment in its fields to be It is an important economic tributary and a major contributor to creating a cognitive and cultural movement in society through its ability to develop meaningful content that is consistent with the trends and interests of various social and age segments.

This came as a comment on the UAE’s hosting on January 10 and 11 of next year the second edition of the “One Billion Followers Summit,” the first summit specialized in content creation and the largest of its kind in the world, under the slogan “Let’s Connect.”

His Highness said, “The One Billion Followers Summit consolidates the UAE’s position as a global platform for creating digital content, and represents a qualitative leap in the process of developing this promising sector and laying the foundations for advancing it to broader horizons, thus enhancing our global standing and our positive impact on the international media scene.”

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said, “We welcome seven thousand participants in the One Billion Followers Summit… We welcome the most important influencers and content makers in the world.” His Excellency added, “The UAE was and still is the best environment for keeping pace with the development of the media sector and the industry sector.” Digital content.

– Purposeful messages…

The One Billion Followers Summit, organized by the New Media Academy, at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, brings together 7,000 participants, including more than 3,000 content creators, influencers, and creators followed by more than 1.6 billion followers. 200 media content production companies and 100 production agencies participate in the summit. Digital, 100 CEOs, and 190 speakers from the world’s most famous digital content makers will present more than 100 diverse events, including 15 inspiring speeches, 20 workshops, 25 discussion sessions, 15 interactive dialogues, 4 debates, and 20 events throughout the summit.

The One Billion Followers Summit aims to address more than a billion people around the world with meaningful messages, by hosting an elite group of the most important and largest influencers and content makers in various fields in media, entertainment, sports, education, technology, gaming, e-sports, comedy, economics, tourism, and others.

– Integrated agenda…

The summit is full of an integrated program of diverse events and activities, to showcase the talents and expertise of the best content makers and the most prominent industry trends to provide qualitative and innovative content that reaches a wide segment of the audience and achieves the desired impact of its messages.

The One Billion Followers Summit discusses the most prominent topics and ideas to develop the skills of content makers and inform them of the latest developments in techniques and approaches to creating creative content, in addition to highlighting success stories and inspiring models from those who have achieved achievements and become influential names.

The summit will witness the organization of a number of discussion sessions and interactive dialogues that examine the most important tools that make new content creators influential on social media sites, in addition to shaping the future of the digital content industry and new media in the world through transferring knowledge and expanding partnerships and opportunities for cooperation between influencers and content production companies. And various social media platforms.

The summit sessions and dialogues also discuss how new media as a creative sector contributes to supporting the economies of countries, and the most prominent skills required to ensure continuity of work across various social media sites and platforms.



– 4 main paths…

The One Billion Followers Summit activities are divided into four main tracks designed specifically to ensure that amateur and professional content makers benefit from the summit program. The “Let’s Create” creativity track targets emerging talents in content creation and provides them with workshops, interactive sessions, and inspiring speeches that help them develop their expertise to produce unique, distinctive, and attractive content. It expresses their personalities and appeals to the audience.

The “Let’s Advance” professional development path provides specialists and professionals with advice and guidance on best practices, solutions and tools that enable them to excel and excel in this constantly evolving industry.

The “Let’s Earn” path addresses those who want to make a profit from the digital content industry and provides them with the most successful strategies and plans that help them transform their content into a sustainable and profitable source of income, while the “Let’s Get Close” path helps those wishing to build a network of relationships and communication in the digital content industry and provides them with an opportunity to get to know and communicate. And interaction and cooperation with leaders in the digital content industry around the world.



– Exchange of experiences..

The One Billion Followers Summit provides a platform for content makers, representatives of social media platforms, and creative content production institutions, to exchange experiences and expertise, and open a renewed horizon for more cooperation and joint work that enhances the impact of digital content and new media in stimulating the energy of societies positively, doubling the size of the creative economy market, and increasing its contribution to Accelerating the pace and plans for comprehensive and sustainable development in the region and the world.

It is noteworthy that the first edition of the summit brought together more than 6,500 participants in more than 40 events, including sessions, workshops, and various activities. It also witnessed the participation of more than 77 speakers from the most important global influencers and content makers, and the attendance of 200 CEOs from around the world and more than 300 companies. A global company specializing in content creation and preparing influencers, in addition to more than 100 international agencies working in this field.