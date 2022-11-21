Dubai (Union)

On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, inaugurated yesterday the fourth ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term. For the Federal National Council, in the presence of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, senior civil and military officials, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The opening ceremony began with the arrival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Zayed Hall at the headquarters of the Federal National Council, where the national anthem of the UAE was played, and the ceremony began with the recitation of fragrant verses from the Holy Quran.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, opened the session, where His Highness said: “My brothers and sisters, members of the Federal National Council.. With God’s blessing and success.. We open your auspicious council.. And we hope from God Almighty that this will be The inauguration is a good opening and blessing for the people and the country.

After that, the decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was read to call the Council to convene, in its fourth regular session of its seventeenth legislative term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a tweet on his Twitter account yesterday: “Today we opened – on behalf of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him – the new session of the Federal National Council. The Council represents and consolidates the Shura approach in the UAE, which was agreed upon by the will of the founders.

During the session, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, delivered the Council’s speech, during which he expressed his deep welcome to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness the Crown Princes, Ministers and Guests, expressing deep thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for its continuous support to the Federal National Council, including It enables him to perform his work to the fullest, following the same approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his founding brothers, may God bless their souls, in terms of values ​​and principles, and an affirmation of the continuation of the wise leadership in consolidating and strengthening the institutions of the Union.

His Excellency the President of the Federal National Council stressed the priority of economic development, as well as preserving the elements of sovereignty and security as a basic principle that cannot be waived or underestimated, indicating that the Emirati citizen will remain the focus of all attention and care thanks to the directives of the wise leadership.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash affirmed the council’s keenness to always be closer, connected and responsive to the issues of the country and the citizen, in full coordination with the government to perform its legislative and oversight tasks in a way that all issues concerned with vital sectors, particularly education, housing, health care, Emiratization, and infrastructure, are fully concerned with it. , and everything related to the development of society and the care of all its groups.

After that, the session was adjourned, and souvenir photos were taken of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with His Highness the Crown Princes, the Chairman and members of the Federal National Council, where His Highness congratulated them on the convening of the new session of the Council, wishing them success in their mission and roles in serving their community.

Attendees

The opening ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Ahmed Al Mualla Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain. The ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Member of the Executive Council, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number From sheikhs, ministers and senior officials of the state.