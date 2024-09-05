His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said that technologies, with artificial intelligence at their heart, shape the future global economy. We see the name of my brother Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who leads several global institutions, companies, partnerships and programmes to contribute to shaping the future of this sector, not only locally but globally, and thus contribute to determining the shape of the future global economy.

His Highness said via “X”: “In a changing world… in which technologies and technology shape the future global economy… and at the heart of these technologies is artificial intelligence technology.”

His Highness added: “Time magazine has issued its annual list of the 100 most important figures in this field.. and among the list of those shaping the future of this technology globally, The Shapers.. we see the name of my brother Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.. who leads several institutions, companies, partnerships and global programs to contribute to shaping the future of this sector not only locally but globally.. and thus contribute to determining the shape of the future world economy.”

His Highness added, “The list also includes one of the members of the national team in this sector, Faisal Al Bannai, as part of the officials of the world’s leading companies in this field. The nation is proud of you.. and is betting on what you have bet on.. and the future is built with you and with you. And the future of our generations with you will be more beautiful, God willing.”