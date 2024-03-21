His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”,

The mother is the greatest that exists…and the most difficult to miss…and one of the most beautiful secrets of existence…

The source of life…and the most beautiful thing in it…

We celebrate them in the month of Ramadan with an endowment worth one billion dirhams, an ongoing charity on behalf of all mothers in the Emirates.

May God protect all mothers… and may God protect the UAE…