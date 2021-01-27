The campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World”, which concluded its activities yesterday, achieved record numbers and impressive results, and was welcomed and greatly interacted by the global audience, after it succeeded in reaching more than 20 million people around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his satisfaction with the results achieved by the campaign, noting the efforts made by the work teams and the contributions of citizens and residents on the state’s land in it, through videos that portrayed the UAE in a new, different and unified way.

His Highness affirmed that the campaign showed the beauty of the UAE and the beauty of working as a team.

He said in a tweet on “Twitter” on the occasion of the conclusion of the campaign activities, which His Highness launched last month, coinciding with the adoption of the domestic tourism strategy and a unified tourism identity in the tourism sector: “Today, the UAE government has concluded the most beautiful winter campaign in the world to encourage domestic tourism, 950,000 domestic tourists, and about One billion dirhams results within one month, 2000 media coverage, and 215 million views of videos depicting the UAE in a new, different and unified way .. The beauty of the Emirates and the beauty of working as a team appeared in the campaign.

His Highness added: “Next winter, the campaign will be launched on 12-15-2021 in a more beautiful, comprehensive and better way, after the world has begun to recover from this pandemic, God willing .. And my personal thanks to the work team in the Ministry of Economy, the local tourism departments and the media office of the UAE government for this. Distinguished Emirati campaign ».

The records achieved by the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, as the first unified campaign for domestic tourism at the state level, represented a success in various measures, and a distinct result of the efforts and cooperation of the tourism agencies in it, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and the Information Office of the UAE government.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, affirmed that the local federal collective work in the spirit of one team achieves the best results.

He added that the number of views of the campaign content reached nearly 500 million views from all over the world, in addition to attracting more than 950,000 domestic tourists, after it shed light for 45 days on the most beautiful tourist, entertainment and cultural attractions in the seven emirates of the country, and highlighted the unified tourist identity of the country. .

Al-Gergawi praised the supportive role of the media that celebrated the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign to achieve more than 2000 local, regional and international media coverage, reaching 20 million people.

He also praised the great societal interaction of citizens and residents of the country with the campaign, and the intense participation of institutions and business sectors, pointing out that the campaign showed promising talents in the field of photography and video, and showed the tourist attractions of the Emirates through the eyes of its people and residents.

Al-Gergawi emphasized that the campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” showed the UAE’s landmarks and various destinations in a new and distinct way, and introduced the scenes in the region and the world to its tourist and natural treasures.

The number of global video views that accompanied the campaign, and contributed to strengthening the unified tourism identity of the country, nearly 500 million views, and was welcomed and interacted by a large international audience.

The campaign witnessed the launch of distinct tourist attractions in various parts of the country, such as the Roman Amphitheater in Khorfakkan, the Rumaila Farm in Fujairah, and the opening of the Ajman Museum in its new form.

In turn, the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, during the briefing organized by the UAE Government Media Office for the chief editors and leaders of local, regional and international media in Dubai, on the occasion of the campaign’s conclusion, that the campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” symbolizes To the UAE with its values, openness to the world, and its welcoming of all.

He pointed out that the campaign is a first step on the road to doubling the number of domestic tourists during the next 10 years, in implementation of the objectives of the domestic tourism strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Al Falasi announced the launch of the “Emirates Tourism” application via smartphones, as a culmination of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, as the first unified marketing campaign for tourism at the state level. The application provides exclusive offers provided by hotels, hospitality facilities, restaurants, tourist destinations and entertainment centers nationwide.

He said that the campaign has witnessed many achievements during the past six weeks, as the number of domestic tourists reached nearly 950,000, with an increase in the number of hotel residents’ guests reaching 17%, compared to previous periods.

He pointed out that the average hotel room rates have increased during the campaign period, as the figures indicate that the average price has reached 450 dirhams.

He also indicated that the hotel establishments witnessed a rise in occupancy rates during the campaign period at the state level, and the total income of the hotel establishments and the hospitality sectors reached more than one billion dirhams.

He emphasized the campaign’s role in launching an active domestic tourism movement in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the seven emirates of the country, pointing to the launch of distinctive tourism and entertainment activities at the state level during the campaign period, including the Roman amphitheater in Khor Fakkan, and the opening of the Ajman Museum in a new look.

In support of the campaign, the UAE Government Media Office and the New Media Academy in Dubai, in cooperation with “Beautiful Destinations”, implemented an integrated campaign to prepare world-class digital content that introduces the public to the most prominent tourist attractions in the country, and highlights the most beautiful natural terrain and entertainment, tourism and cultural destinations in the country. The Seven Emirates.

During the period from 9 to 25 January 2021, more than 75 videos were shown on the digital platforms and social networking pages of “Beautiful Destinations” represented by “Instagram”, “Facebook” and “YouTube”.

The content included short daily and weekly videos, about one minute long, and presented the most beautiful landmarks of the Emirates.

The videos achieved about 93 million views, highlighting the destinations of the seven Emirates within five main themes: adventures, outdoor leisure and sports activities, water activities, cultural activities, and Emirati cuisine, where innovative content was produced for various digital platforms to highlight the most important tourist destinations in the UAE. , And shed light on its history, heritage, nature and varied terrain.

The campaign employed the latest technology in the production of innovative digital content in advanced creative ways, such as shooting high-speed drones, integrating digital production techniques, and using augmented reality technology, to create interesting content that introduces the country’s tourist attractions.

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• “My personal thanks to the work team at the Ministry of Economy, the local tourism departments and the UAE government media office for this distinguished campaign.”

Mohammed Al-Gergawi:

• “(The Most Beautiful Winter in the World) is the first unified campaign for domestic tourism at the state level, and the result of the cooperation of tourism agencies in it.”

• “A large community interaction of citizens and residents with the campaign and an intense participation of institutions and business sectors.”

Ahmed Belhoul:

• «The campaign achieved an increase of 17% in the number of guests in hotel establishments».

• «Domestic tourism will provide promising job opportunities and open new horizons for national cadres in this sector.

• 500 million views of the campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World”, and one billion dirhams in revenue within one month.

• 2000 local, regional and international media coverage of the campaign, reaching 20 million people.

Smart application

The “Emirates Tourism” application provides exclusive offers and discounts that include about 78 hotels and hospitality facilities, 50 restaurants, 147 tourist destinations and entertainment centers.

The number of offers it contains is 275.

It also provides excellent information on the most prominent tourist and entertainment destinations, as it includes more than 600 tourist destinations.

«Sweet Emirates»

Artist Majid Al Mohandes launched an artistic work for the campaign entitled “The Sweet of the Emirates”, in cooperation with a diverse team of Gulf and Arab talents at the level of words, melodies, distribution, musical performance and sound engineering, calling on the public in the country to visit the tourist, cultural, heritage and entertainment attractions in the Emirates.

Digital Handbook

The campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” and its digital and creative content produced by the parties concerned with the campaign, in addition to the content that the public created spontaneously and summarized the most beautiful tourist and entertainment experiences in the Emirates, its diverse natural terrain and its cultural and historical monuments, the achievement of the first unified tourism digital content library for the various landmarks of the country To form the basis of a reference digital tourism guide for the country, supporting its unified tourist identity with comprehensive information materials that highlight its most beautiful destinations, and present the most important recreational and cultural attractions within its seven emirates. The digital content resulting from the partnership between the Academy of New Media and the global “Beautiful Destinations” attracted a diverse global audience of tourists through an interesting digital content, celebrated the most beautiful tourist and entertainment attractions in the Emirates, and invited them to explore the most beautiful that the UAE has to offer, and addressed their interests and topics of their research on social networking sites, Digital platforms for tourism and travel, and websites specialized in assessing adventures and exploring new cultures, arts and destinations.

The most beautiful winter challenge

In conjunction with the campaign and in interaction with the public’s demand to participate in its activities, du, a subsidiary of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, launched a #Best_Winter_In the World Challenge to capture the most beautiful landmarks of the Emirates with the lens of citizens and residents, and shed light on its most prominent natural, historical and heritage treasures through the materials they prepared and shared for the most beautiful destinations Tourism in various parts of the country, with the support of the Media Office of the UAE government.

The challenge of the most beautiful winter in the world opened the door to competition for influencers, content makers, professional and amateur photographers, and various segments of society, to share creative content on the platforms “Instagram” and “Twitter” through the tag # Challenge_the most beautiful_winter_in the world, to present their most beautiful views captured by their lenses, throughout the challenge period (from December 15th. 2020 through January 25, 2021).

The goal of the challenge is to shed light on the attractions and attractive destinations in the country, and to encourage all segments of society to explore them and enjoy the recreational activities and adventures that can be done throughout the Emirates, and to highlight the most beautiful of its mountains, beaches, cities, archaeological sites and natural reserves.

The citizens and residents of the country participated in uploading their posts by tagging the challenge to the most beautiful destinations of the country and its tourist and natural treasures. In digital or panoramic photo format, or as short video clips.

Unified identity

The campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” contributed to consolidating the unified tourist identity of the UAE and presenting it in an unprecedented interactive way, as it presented the most beautiful landmarks of the country, displayed its most beautiful tourist destinations, and shed light on its history, heritage, nature and varied terrain.

The “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign was accompanied by several activities, such as the launch of a song for the campaign, and the conclusion of partnerships with influential personalities and platforms specializing in the production of creative content that reaches millions around the world.

The campaign also witnessed a qualitative public interaction, especially on digital platforms and social networking sites, as citizens and residents of the UAE shared the most beautiful pictures and videos that celebrate the pristine beauty of the various regions of the country, its terrain, its history, heritage and traditions, by tagging the campaign # The Most Beautiful Winter in the World.

Goals

The campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” aimed to shed light on the natural, geographical and heritage components in various parts of the Emirates, and to introduce the various recreational, cultural and sports activities therein, in addition to consolidating the culture of winter tourism to enjoy the various aspects of nature and terrain from beaches, mountains, deserts, oases and reserves, with a focus on Activities, events and sports that can be practiced in the open air, as well as their role in enhancing family bonding, expanding communication between different nationalities, cultures and interests, and identifying new tourist places and destinations.

• The campaign witnessed the launch of distinct tourist attractions, such as the Roman Amphitheater in Khor Fakkan, and the Rumaila Farm in Fujairah.





