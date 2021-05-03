His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that the number of beneficiaries of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives” has risen to 83 million people in 82 countries around the world despite the difficulties.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “I chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives at the Hospitality Palace in Dubai to discuss our work in 2020. Despite the difficulty of this year due to the pandemic, the size of the humanitarian institution’s spending in 2020 was 1.2 billion dirhams .. The number of beneficiaries increased to 83 million people in 82 countries around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “Every year our faith in humanitarian work increases … and our projects increase … and the number of partners and volunteers increases … and the number of beneficiaries increases … from the hospitality palace that witnessed the founding meetings of our state, we say: Dubai and the Emirates will remain as the founders wanted them. A humane beacon for all human beings.

