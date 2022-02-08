His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that “sustainable ideas that we see today are presented at (Expo 2020 Dubai)… and tomorrow we will see them as a real reality in the cities of the future.”

His Highness added in a tweet on “Twitter”, yesterday, that “Expo Dubai is an enjoyable global trip… and diplomatic meetings that will extend their effects for years to come.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the Sustainability Pavilion and the Kingdom of the Netherlands at Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of his keenness to inspect the pavilions participating in the global event held under the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, with the participation of 192 countries and the most important institutions. International organizations and bodies, and elites of innovators and creators from around the world.

His Highness began the tour by visiting the Sustainability Pavilion (Terra), which highlights the urgent need to address the negative environmental impacts of some wrong practices on the environment and natural resources. , and how to urge them to change their lifestyle in order to preserve the environment.

The Sustainability Pavilion presents the experience of the UAE, with its position as one of the world’s leading countries in the field of sustainability, as the sustainability agenda at Expo 2020 Dubai is in line with the national agenda in this field, with the pavilion hosting educational events and related scientific presentations.

The pavilion was designed in a way that highlights its concept and goals supporting the idea of ​​sustainability, as the Terra canopy covers 4,912 solar panels, and its width is 130 meters, while the pavilion includes 18 energy trees that contribute to the production of 4 gigawatt hours of alternative energy, which is enough electricity to charge more From 900,000 mobile phones. The pavilion also uses innovative irrigation techniques, including a greywater recycling system, with the aim of reducing water consumption in green spaces by 75%.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also visited the pavilion of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which is located in the sustainability area, under the slogan “Water, Energy and Food Integration”, where he was briefed on the solutions offered by the Kingdom of the Netherlands to ensure diversification of energy sources and achieve more self-sufficiency in materials Food, and securing an abundance of fresh water for agriculture and consumption, through the integration of the water, energy and food sectors.

Air Cooling Technology

The Dutch Pavilion, located in the Sustainability Zone, represents an integrated biological unit, as it relies on hot air cooling technology from which water is extracted, and that water is used to irrigate the vertical farm in the pavilion. The wing produces 2,000 liters of water per day.

The Dutch pavilion was built with 95% of recycled materials, as the pavilion contains curtains made of cornstarch, and reused iron walls, and it will be used in the future in one of the major projects. The vertical farm in the pavilion produces many plants, such as basil, mint and asparagus, which are used on a daily basis in the pavilion.



