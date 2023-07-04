His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that people are at the top of the government’s priorities.

His Highness said in a “tweet” he posted yesterday on the social networking site “Twitter”, after chairing the cabinet meeting, at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi: “The world is changing rapidly… leadership patterns are changing, and life in the country will change rapidly in the coming years… The human being, his comfort and quality of life will remain the permanent constant in our government agenda.

Yesterday, during the cabinet meeting, His Highness approved a number of important national decisions, including a decision regarding the use of the electronic platform to monitor and track drug products (Tammin), and its application to health authorities, pharmaceutical facilities and health facilities, each within the scope of its competence, through the use of the unified coding system. For medical products, pharmaceutical products, pharmaceutical products, and dangerous medical products, according to the international standards approved in the country. The Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness, approved a decision regarding the formation of the Commercial Agencies Committee, headed by a judge and the membership of four experts and specialists, and a decision regarding the procedures, controls and conditions necessary for public shareholding companies to conduct commercial agency business, and a list of administrative penalties for acts committed in violation of the provisions of Federal Law No. (3). ) for the year 2022 regarding the regulation of commercial agencies.

The Council also approved the issuance of the executive regulations of the Industry Development and Organization Law, in addition to approving the technical regulations for mandatory requirements for medical and laboratory measurement tools with the aim of applying and keeping pace with best practices related to standards and technical regulations related to legal measurement tools, which are directly concerned with the safety, health and rights of individuals and dealers, including Clinical and laboratory measuring instruments used in the initial diagnosis.

The Cabinet approved a decision regarding the mechanism for applying value-added tax on electronic devices among those registered in the country, to ensure compliance among all taxpayers and non-leakage of revenues, as the decision seeks to implement the mandatory local reverse charge mechanism, which would ensure the optimal application of the tax, in the interest All parties, for electronic devices such as mobile phones, smart phones, computers and tablets, and their parts and parts.

The Cabinet approved the system for hosting international conferences and events in the country, based on a recommendation or nomination from any of the ministries or federal entities, to serve as a framework for organizing the UAE’s hosting mechanism for any proposed international or regional conference, summit, event, or forum to be held in the country, and to determine Financial, economic, political, diplomatic and legislative obligations resulting from hosting, and the expected impact on the various sectors concerned with the country.

The Council also approved the fast-track governance policy for promising government talents in the federal government, which aims to enable federal entities to support and nurture promising national competencies in the federal government, who have high capabilities and skills in specialized and technical fields that need to be retained, by giving them a stimulating career path. Specific to this category, according to the new Human Resources Law in the federal government and its executive regulations. The Council also approved the updated document on professional behavior and ethics of the public position in the federal government, which includes a number of obligations on the federal entity, including consolidating institutional values, creating a supportive work environment for the employee, and spreading awareness of the culture of And the principles of professional behavior and ethics of the public office, as well as the obligations of the employee and the principles of professional behavior and ethics of the public office.

The Council reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council on the subject of “the policy of the General Sports Authority regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country,” and a proposal regarding the rules for managing the general cash reserve account of the federal government, and amending the public debt strategy of the federal government 2021-2023. The Council also reviewed a number of reports. Government regarding the achievements and work of the Emirates Investment Authority for the first quarter of the year 2023, and the results of visits to some European countries to enhance the prominent role of the state on the global cultural scene, and a report on the subscription to the amount of the second increase of the public capital of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation. The Council also agreed to adjourn the fourth session of the 17th legislative term of the Federal National Council.

The Council ratified and approved two agreements between the Government of the State and the Government of each of St. Louisa and the Republic of Tajikistan regarding air services between their territories and beyond, which aim to regulate air services between the State and those governments, and to strengthen bilateral air relations.

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

According to the third edition of the second edition of the UAE Nationally Determined Contributions report, the UAE seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 182 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030, which represents a decrease of 19% compared to the base year level of 2019. Thus, it will be The level of emissions reduction is 40% compared to the business-as-usual scenario for 2030.

The Nationally Determined Contribution renews the UAE’s pledge to make efforts to advance climate action and to fulfill its voluntary commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement, and to actively contribute to the course of action to reduce emissions in order to limit the rise in global temperatures to an average of less than two degrees Celsius compared to at pre-industrial levels.

Despite its classification as a non-Annex I country, in the third edition of the second edition of its NDC report, the UAE adheres to base-year targets and fixed-level targets to ensure maximum transparency and measurability.

During its session, the Council of Ministers approved a decision approving the update of the Federal Law on Private Education, which includes provisions on conditions and standards for licensing private schools, educational fees and curriculum, student and worker affairs, evaluation, and school compliance, as these amendments come in light of the new structure that has taken place in the The educational sector in the country and defining the roles of the new educational bodies, which are the Federal Agency for Early Education and the National Center for Education Quality, in addition to the roles of the Ministry of Education and local educational bodies.

The Council also approved the issuance of a new framework for the governance of the boards of trustees of federal higher education institutions in the country to enhance the role played by the boards of trustees of these institutions and their sub-committees in ensuring the improvement of the quality of services and outputs and the local and global competitiveness of federal higher education institutions, in line with the development of the higher education system in the country and the policies of And the directions of the government and the relevant applicable legislation. The framework defines how to form the Board of Trustees and select its members, the Board’s meetings, and its work system, in addition to defining the responsibilities and powers of the Board, the committees emanating from the Board of Trustees, the mechanism for ensuring the independence of members, the system for reporting violations, the rules of professional conduct, avoiding conflicts of interest, and the disclosure and transparency system, in a way that supports transparency and independence. Flexibility in decisions issued by the Board of Trustees.

Vice President of the State:

■ “We have adopted the national policy for electric vehicles, which includes building a national network of electric vehicle charging devices, regulating their market, and stimulating related industries to ensure reduced emissions, energy consumption and the preservation of the quality of roads that the UAE enjoys.”

■”The objective of the Financial Stability Board will be to enhance and protect financial stability in the country, monitor the risks associated with it, deal with financial crises in the event of their occurrence, and develop proactive measures to prevent exposure of the economic, financial and monetary systems in the country to high levels of risk.”