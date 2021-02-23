His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Within the fifty-day retreat, the Hope probe team … said the owner His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, In a tweet on Twitter, “I honored today and my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, within the fifty-day retreat, the Hope Probe team … a team that baged on them 7 years ago … and proved that they are as much as the wager … and achieved a historical Arab scientific leap … they have all the appreciation.”

Today I honored my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, as part of the fifty-day retreat, the Al-Amal probe team … a team that wagered on them 7 years ago … and they proved that they are as much as the wager … and they achieved a historical Arab scientific move .. They have all the appreciation pic.twitter.com/i0YHl6YvJU – HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 23, 2021

His Highness added, “The UAE has thousands of work teams in all sectors … economic, cultural, political, military and others … they are the secret of our country’s supremacy … because we have the best team in the region … it works with one spirit … and only the first ranks are satisfied with his country.”

The UAE has thousands of work teams in all sectors … economic, cultural, political, military and others … they are the secret of our country’s supremacy … because we have the best team in the region … it works with one spirit … and only the first ranks are satisfied with his country. pic.twitter.com/5beXOtjLOQ – HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 23, 2021





