His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “Beautiful memories give us energy and warmth.. Memories give us the determination to continue on the path.. Memories bring back a beautiful life that we miss.. But the most difficult thing about memories.. is the absence of their owners.. May God have mercy on my brother Maktoum.. May God have mercy on my brother Hamdan.”