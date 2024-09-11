His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, attended today, Wednesday, a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development.

His Highness said via the “X” platform: The twenty years passed quickly with their developments, events and projects. More than 850 graduates graduated from the Leaders Center. Today, among them are ministers, directors, heads of companies and banks, and others.

His Highness added: The center will continue to produce leadership cadres who will complete the journey and carry the banner. When we look back, we realize that the greatest thing we leave behind are men and women who have a sense of leadership… who bear responsibility… and endure challenges… and who always and forever dream of their country being at the top.