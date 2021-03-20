His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, said that the “global logistical passport” is an initiative by Dubai to facilitate international trade exchange and build a global logistical network by granting major economic advantages to members.

His Highness said through his official account on Twitter: “The Global Logistic Passport” is an initiative by Dubai to facilitate international trade exchange and build a global logistical network by granting major economic advantages to members … India, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Colombia, Brazil and others in addition to major international shipping companies have joined the project .. Dubai Her destiny to connect the world. “

