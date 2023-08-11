His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the “Arab Geniuses” initiative supports distinguished Arab scientists and talents in medicine, engineering, economics, technology and architecture.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “The Geniuses of the Arabs … an initiative we launched to support and embrace distinguished Arab scientists and talents in medicine, engineering, economics, technology and architecture … We started investing in geniuses in our country a while ago … and the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is one of them … Today, we invest in all the people of the region.. Our goal is to restore Arab scientific glories, to consolidate the importance of scientists in the region’s development process, and to work to resume Arab civilization.