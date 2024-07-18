His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said, “The flag of the nation will remain high and fluttering from generation to generation… and the future of our country is greater and more beautiful, God willing.”

His Highness said via the “X” platform: Today, I witnessed, with my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, the swearing-in of the new government formation in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum continued: The modernization process continues… Development and change will not stop… The flag of the nation will remain high and fluttering from generation to generation… The future of our country is greater and more beautiful, God willing… May God grant everyone success in serving the country and its people.