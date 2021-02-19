Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, congratulated the United States of America on the successful landing of its “persevering” vehicle on Mars.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “A new mission from planet Earth has joined the red planet. We congratulate the United States and the US Space Agency for the success of its“ persevering ”vehicle landing on the surface of Mars, a joint scientific exploration of the red planet that will deepen human knowledge about its secrets, its past and its future.