His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, The First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Founder and President of the World Economic Forum “Davos”, Professor Klaus Schwab, as part of the work of the introductory day of the World Government Summit 2024, which begins today, Monday, in Dubai, under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future.”

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports Security Council. Border Affairs, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, Muhammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Vice President of the World Government Summit Foundation, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the participation of Professor Klaus Schwab in the summit, as he is scheduled to participate today in a session entitled “Building tomorrow’s civilizations… Are they resilient?” while the meeting discussed the importance of coordination between governments to reach common formulas to confront current and future challenges. During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the role played by the Davos Forum in proposing visions and plans to develop development plans for various countries, and innovative ideas that contribute to the growth of global economies.

His Highness said: “The challenges facing the global economy require all countries, especially countries with pioneering economic initiatives such as the UAE; Sharing its successful experiences to contribute to confronting and overcoming them and developing plans and initiatives that enhance the ability of governments to respond to future challenges.

For his part, Professor Schwab stressed the vital and fruitful role played by the “World Government Summit” in formulating new visions for government work and international cooperation.

The founder and president of the Davos Forum also praised the level of discussions, dialogues and rich themes of the sessions that the World Government Summit witnessed throughout its sessions in recent years.

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit 2024, in its current edition, witnesses the attendance of more than 4,000 specialists from 140 governments, 85 international organizations and 700 international companies to discuss major global future trends in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures speak, in addition to holding more than 23 conferences. A ministerial meeting and an executive session were attended by more than 300 ministers.

