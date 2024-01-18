His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed the importance of the tourism sector as a major tributary of the pivotal tributaries of Dubai’s economy, noting the steady growth witnessed by this vital sector in light of the booming tourism movement and increasing demand. to visit Dubai, which in turn is paralleled by great efforts on the part of the government and private sectors to provide all the elements that guarantee the city’s visitors the highest levels of comfort and happiness through the diversification of options, their breadth, and attention to ensuring the highest levels of quality of services and facilities that Dubai places within the visitor’s reach while he is on the move. Her land.

His Highness said: “The expansion continues in the design and implementation of qualitative projects that support the growth of the basic economic sectors in Dubai, the most important of which is the tourism sector. We are keen on creating an exceptional environment for investors, and strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors as partners in advancing the process of sustainable development… and achieving its goals that it has embodied.” Dubai’s economic agenda to make Dubai one of the top three economic cities in the world over the next decade.” This came during the visit of His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to the “One&Only One Zabeel” resort in Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation about the components of the resort, which is the latest addition to the strong infrastructure that Dubai enjoys in the field of hospitality, and the newest hotel facility in Dubai includes hotel rooms and suites with exceptional views, provided by the unique location of the luxury resort in The heart of the city is close to a number of the city's main landmarks, such as the Dubai World Trade Center, the Dubai Frame, and other major landmarks of Dubai.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the various options offered by the resort for accommodation through 229 luxurious hotel rooms and suites, distributed over 15 floors, and the equipment it includes that guarantees the visitor the highest levels of comfort, in addition to the various services the resort offers, and the options it puts at its guests’ fingertips. International food, prepared by a group of the most skilled chefs in the world, sports facilities and a suspended swimming pool, which is the longest in Dubai with an extension of 120 meters and a height of 100 meters above the ground, and other features that give the resort its uniqueness.

The “One&Only One Zabeel” resort is the first modern resort in a high-rise building by the international company Kerzner, the leader in the field of ultra-luxury hospitality, through which it seeks to establish new standards for the quality of hotel service, in line with Dubai’s position as a major tourist destination and destination for visitors from various parts of the world. The world, with the resort distinguished by its unique architectural design consisting of two skyscrapers, connected by the suspended building known as “The Link”, which is the tallest in the world with a height of approximately 100 meters above the ground.

The latest addition to the luxury accommodation options

The opening of the One&Only One Zabeel Resort and the start of receiving its guests from the beginning of this January comes as the latest addition to the luxury accommodation options in Dubai, at a time when the city is witnessing a steady growth in the available hotel options, in light of the strong demand for Dubai as a preferred tourist destination. It is a major business center in the region, as the number of hotel rooms by the end of November 2023 reached more than 149.68 thousand rooms, including 820 establishments, compared to 145,000 rooms, including 794 establishments, at the end of November 2022, according to what was recently announced by the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.

