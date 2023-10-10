His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, praised the fruitful and solid partnership that brings together Dubai and the business and investment community, from national companies, investors and businessmen from various parts of the world, stressing that this is an exemplary partnership. The priorities reflect Dubai’s economic approach, which is translated into its economic agenda for the next ten years, based on ambitious goals to consolidate its position as a major global economic engine, a capital for global trade and investment, and a major hub for attracting international companies searching for opportunities for growth and prosperity from around the world.

This came during a meeting with His Highness today, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and a number of businessmen and diplomats. At Zabeel Palace in Dubai within the framework of the weekly council of His Highness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed Dubai’s keenness to create more components that ensure the achievement of a distinct and well-established model for integrating the roles of the government and private sectors, which constitutes one of the pillars of the prosperity that Dubai has achieved in various development sectors, with the aim of contributing to creating a better future for all in light of Dubai’s commitment. By providing a supportive environment for investment and business that is based on the highest levels of security and transparency, with clear legislative frameworks and carefully studied regulatory structures in accordance with the highest international standards, to maintain its attractiveness among the most important investment and business centers in the region and the world.

His Highness said that Dubai will continue to work to strengthen its position as a model global investment environment based on a strong and diversified economic base and major advantages, foremost among which is the effective partnership with future makers around the world, flexible legislative frameworks, and providing real added value, in addition to a set of guarantees that guarantee investors’ confidence and aspirations. To achieve success for their projects and businesses, and to also ensure a more prosperous future for investment in Dubai and achieve ambitions aimed at global leadership in all sectors.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports Corporation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines and Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.