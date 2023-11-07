Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the annual meetings of the government of the UAE reflect the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, which aims to strengthen The national action system, and laying the foundations of the development vision aimed at achieving the interests of the nation and the citizen.

His Highness said: “Our priorities for the next stage are to maintain the development and economic momentum, focus on youth, and think differently about our development projects to be more sustainable. The times we are currently going through and the surrounding circumstances in the region require us to redouble our national work and efforts…and redouble our efforts to preserve… Our development and economic momentum, and every passing year confirms the importance of working in the spirit of one team and one nation… working to consolidate the union.”

His Highness set the priorities for the next stage in three points: The first is to maintain, enhance and consolidate the economic and development momentum that the country is experiencing through policies and legislation, facilitate procedures and develop services, and introduce a new package of incentives… The second priority is to focus on youth by enhancing their values ​​and connection to their identity, By supporting their projects, and by creating economic and job opportunities that provide them with a decent life, the third priority is to think differently in our development and economic projects, to be more sustainable, conserve resources, and preserve the environment for future generations, so that the sustainability element is within our policies, laws, and future development projects.

This came with the start of the first day of the annual meetings of the UAE government, yesterday, which began with an opening speech by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, during which His Excellency reviewed the agenda of the meetings, and highlighted the topics that the sessions focus on, to consolidate the country’s leadership position and move towards more progress. Successes and achievements in all sectors.

Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, reviewed the most prominent transformations in the UAE’s legislative system in 2023, during a session entitled “The Most Important Developments in the Legislative System,” during which she indicated the completion of about 200 specialized laws during the past three years, which he worked on completing. More than 150 federal, local, and private sector entities, 215 national work teams, and more than 2,600 employees, experts, and specialists.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and the Digital Economy, and Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, reviewed the great capabilities and capabilities that are unique to the UAE and qualify it to be a major player in the global market for artificial intelligence systems, and to export these systems, in a session entitled “What is the UAE’s ambition to export artificial intelligence systems?”

The first day witnessed the launch by the United Arab Emirates government of the new UAE Government Excellence Model to be a unified government reference in the areas of excellence, leadership, and comprehensive quality in the UAE government, which aims to reduce time and effort on entities and shorten the number of steps and requirements of the evaluation process. This came during a session in which he spoke. Mainly Marwan Al Zaabi, Director of the Government Excellence Programme. The first day’s sessions also touched on a number of priority topics in various sectors, including the health sector, through a session chaired by His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and touched on providing a sustainable national system for periodic examinations, and preemptively preserving citizens’ health by launching A number of transformational projects, practicing early screening for cardiovascular diseases by all health authorities, agreeing to design a package of basic health services for the entire population, and developing a mechanism for financing them.

During a session on the mechanisms for developing the food economic bloc in the country, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, confirmed that the UAE continues its efforts to expand the scope of international cooperation in various development and economic files, in a way that enhances preparedness for the future and is in line with With global changes, by joining a number of global development blocs within various strategic sectors, and continuing efforts to achieve the state’s goals in the food security file and mechanisms for developing the food economic bloc, in a way that enhances economic growth and contributes to increasing the contribution of agriculture and food to the state’s domestic product.

In a session entitled “What are the most important priorities and economic opportunities with the African continent?” Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, reviewed the country’s plans and initiatives to expand strategic partnerships and economic cooperation with the countries of the African continent, where His Excellency stressed that the UAE is moving forward with confidence and stability. Thanks to the vision and guidance of its leadership, in building the strongest and fastest growing economic model.

partnership

The agenda of the first day witnessed a session entitled “Housing… How can an integrated residential complex be built in partnership with the private sector and in record time?” During which His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed that cooperation with the private sector aims to develop integrated residential complexes, At a lower cost and greater speed of completion, within the government’s future vision for the housing sector, which is based on meeting housing needs and sustaining funding sources, pointing out that the partnership with the private sector will contribute to providing financing solutions that support the issuance of 13,000 decisions for housing citizens, at a cost of 11.5 billion dirhams until the year 2026. .

Agreements

In a session entitled “What is the impact of foreign trade agreements on the national economy?”, His Excellency Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, reviewed the impact of foreign trade agreements on the national economy, through concluding important and fruitful trade partnerships, expanding the country’s network of trade partners and openness. Trade and investment globally, through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements Programme, which enhances the policy of economic diversification and contributes to doubling the country’s gross domestic product, which comes as a translation of the UAE’s direction to double its non-oil foreign trade, reaching 4 trillion dirhams by 2031. During a session « How can we double the GDP by 2031?” His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, confirmed that the UAE has set a national target of doubling the gross domestic product of the national economy to 3 trillion dirhams by the next decade.