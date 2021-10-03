His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his sincere welcome to the distinguished Gulf participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing that the prominent Gulf presence in the major global event, and with its first meeting in the Middle East Africa and South Asia represents an important window through which the world learns about our authentic Gulf culture, our ancient heritage, and our civilizations deeply rooted in history. In various fields.

His Highness said: “The Expo for the first time in the Gulf region, with the participation of 192 countries, is a great opportunity to build more bridges of interaction with the world. We have a great civilization and a rich cultural heritage, from which we proceed with strength and endless ambition for the future… and what we see of Gulf projects and achievements A pioneer who heralds a promising future and a bright tomorrow, whose foundation is the human being, and whose goal is to achieve his advancement and happiness.”

His Highness affirmed in a tweet on Twitter: “During my tour today at the Expo… within the Qatari pavilion, the Bahraini pavilion and the Kuwaiti pavilion… Brothers united by lineage, kinship, destiny and one… and the Emirates unite them on love and peace.”

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, on the third day of its convening, and the visit included inspecting the pavilions of a number of brotherly and friendly participating countries, namely: The Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Federal Republic of Russia.

During the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and his companions to the pavilion in which the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain participates, His Highness was briefed on the content of the pavilion, which is located in the “Opportunities” area, and reviews the concept of density, as the Kingdom is known to have one of the highest population density rates in the world, and its role As a catalyst for creating promising opportunities, through an innovative engineering design that reflects the spirit of the future that Expo seeks to shape, with the meeting of creative energies from around the region and the world under one roof in Dubai.

His Highness listened to an explanation of the most important components of the pavilion, through which Bahrain aims to introduce important aspects of its heritage, by reviewing traditional professions, such as the textile industries, as well as the pavilion’s focus during the months of October and November 2021 on the Kingdom’s relationship with the sea, highlighting the “Pearl Path” Registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as reviewing Bahrain’s history with pearl fishing, which constitutes one of the important features of the heritage of the Kingdom and the Arab Gulf region in general, while the Bahrain Institute of Pearls and Gemstones is also participating across the pavilion, which brought part of its pearl laboratories. To the Kingdom’s pavilion at the “Expo” to introduce Bahrain’s efforts to preserve this important component of its ancient heritage, while the main space in the pavilion is an open area for experiments and innovations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to visit the pavilion of the sisterly State of Qatar at Expo 2020 Dubai, where His Highness was briefed on the details of Qatari participation through its pavilion bearing the slogan “The Future is Now”, which is located in the “Opportunities” area, which was received from During which he highlighted the achievements made in the light of Qatar’s National Vision 2030, and the projects it includes, as well as highlighting its hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

His Highness listened to information about the most prominent goals that the State of Qatar seeks to achieve through its participation in the Dubai Expo, the most important of which is shedding light on the diversity of the Qatari economy, introducing its investment climate, highlighting the cultural potential and its connection to the present and future, as well as addressing topics, Vital such as investment in human capital, environment, urban development, natural resources, industrial transformations, green economy, education, and others.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his companions also visited the pavilion of the sisterly State of Kuwait, where His Highness watched the distinguished content of the pavilion under the slogan “New Kuwait .. New Opportunities for Sustainability”, which Kuwait aimed to emphasize a set of important messages At the forefront of which is the consolidation of the concepts of environmental preservation and sustainability, in line with the vision of “New Kuwait 2035”, where the building of the pavilion came as a translation of this vision and that orientation, with its construction using recyclable materials.

During the visit, His Highness watched the huge panoramic screen that tops the pavilion, through which important stations in the history of the sisterly State of Kuwait are reviewed, and listened to an explanation about the distinguished Kuwaiti participation, which is one of the largest foreign participations of the sisterly State of Kuwait in terms of size and level of activities, and through the pavilion. Built in the “Sustainability” area at Expo 2020 Dubai, its design was inspired by the Kuwaiti environment and its distinctive basic elements, while the pavilion’s content expresses Kuwait’s journey from its ancient past to its promising future, as well as reviewing important aspects of Kuwaiti cultural and creative life.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tour at Expo 2020 Dubai also included the pavilion of the Russian Federation, for which the slogan “Creative Mind.. Defining the Future” was chosen. His Highness was briefed on the content of the pavilion that combines character It promotes economic and investment opportunities and introduces Russian heritage and culture, in addition to highlighting outstanding Russian achievements in the fields of industry, science, and technology.

The explanation given to His Highness, during his visit to the pavilion, included the features of the various activities that will be organized through it throughout the participation period, which includes more than 50 diverse events on various topics, including energy, finance, investment, construction, space, transportation, climate, and education. In addition to hosting the pavilion from December 3 to 5, 2021, the “Russia Forum”, an international conference dedicated to investments and prospects for international trade cooperation with Russia.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for all the creative thought and advanced ideas he witnessed, in the direction of strengthening the link between peoples’ past and present, in order to chart the features of a promising future that would enable them to rise to the highest levels of progress and prosperity.

Mohammed bin Rashid discusses with the President of Rwanda ways to enhance cooperation

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received President Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, who is on a working visit to the country, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the Rwandan President and the accompanying delegation, during the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Expo 2020 Dubai, and was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General For “Expo 2020 Dubai”, Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, where the meeting dealt with the future of bilateral relations in light of the strong historical ties that unite the two friendly countries and peoples, within the framework of a consensus of views on basic issues pertaining to the region, and unifying visions on the necessity of concerted global efforts in confronting Common cross-border challenges, increasing utilization of available resources, and promoting the future of sustainable development.

The meeting touched on discussing opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in the field of trade exchange, and opening wider areas for the private sector in the two countries, to learn about the existing and future investment opportunities in the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the UAE’s keenness to push the fields of cooperation with Rwanda to new horizons, for the benefit and benefit of the two friendly peoples, enhance sustainable development directions, and discover more opportunities for economic and cultural integration between the two sides, and pave the way for expanding the scope of constructive cooperation with Africa in general.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the pioneering development experience of the Republic of Rwanda, during which it was able to achieve qualitative progress in global competitiveness indicators.

For his part, Paul Kagame expressed his sincere appreciation for the comprehensive development renaissance witnessed by the UAE in various fields, and the influential role played by the state at the regional and international levels, based on its mission to spread the elements of peace and harmony among peoples, and its commitment to support international efforts aimed at serving humankind. , especially in times of adversity and calamity, stressing his deep gratitude for the UAE’s standing by his country in the face of the “Covid-19” pandemic crisis, and his full appreciation for the urgent medical aid provided by the UAE to Rwanda, to help it confront the pandemic and limit its spread.

Vice President meets Ugandan President

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the friendly Republic of Uganda, on the sidelines of his country’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the Ugandan president and his accompanying delegation. The meeting, which took place in the Ugandan pavilion at the Expo headquarters, discussed the prospects for developing bilateral relations for the benefit of the two friendly peoples, especially with the world preparing for a new stage, during which it will resume its projects. And his ambitious development plans for the future.

For his part, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni affirmed Uganda’s appreciation of the UAE leadership and people, stressing the depth of the ties between the two countries, which he hoped to strengthen by expanding the scope of cooperation in various fields, especially tourism, trade and investment.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, was briefed on the content of the Uganda Pavilion, which is located in the “Opportunities” area at Expo 2020 Dubai, amid a huge global participation that includes 192 countries from around the world. His Highness for the content presented by the pavilion that highlights the main features of Uganda’s culture and nature, and the flourishing agricultural sector in it.





