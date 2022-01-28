Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said: “We lived in the desert, and for us it is a treasure and the beginning of what we want. We reflect on it and practice sports in it, and we always learn from it because we know it well. ». This came in a video published by His Highness on “Instagram” yesterday, under the hashtag “#Leadership Flashes”, in which His Highness shares with his followers some of his life and leadership experiences.

His Highness said in the video: “We lived in the desert. We are tribes that came from the desert. The desert for us is a treasure and a beginning.. The beginning of what we want, as well as meditation.. Meditation in the desert, and sports in the desert. Some people think that it is arduous and dangerous. But we look at it like the well-known land .. We see everything in it, and we always learn from it .. We are from the desert.”