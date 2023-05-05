His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the decision to unify the armed forces rose in importance to the level of the decision of the founding fathers to establish the union. His return is strong and his state is developing and enjoying sovereignty, and his people are enjoying security and stability without armed forces to defend their menstruation and protect them from the normalities of time.

This came in a speech by His Highness addressed to the “Dir’ al-Watan” magazine on the forty-seventh anniversary of the unification of the armed forces..the following is its text..

// In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful.

Officers and soldiers of our valiant armed forces

Dear sons and daughters of the Emirates

May the peace, blessings, and mercy of God be upon you,

I salute you on this most precious National Day, and I congratulate you on the forty-seventh anniversary of the issuance of the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces, and I remember with you, with all appreciation and gratitude, the decision-makers, the initiator of our renaissance and the symbol of our country, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, his companion Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council The rulers, may God bless them all, and reward them for their roles in uniting us, uniting our ranks, and launching the process of advancing our country and our people.

The decision of May 6, 1976 will remain a founding station in our history in which we affirmed the definitiveness of the union, and in it we built a habitat for the Emirati identity, and a strong shield for our homeland and our people.

Today, after forty-seven years, the exceptional importance of this decision emerges. With it, the process of building our armed forces began with the vision of leadership, the accuracy of planning, the efficiency of implementation, and the determination of men.

And through its victorious march, our armed forces strengthened the base of our Emirati model that development and development are two sides of the same coin. Practically, this training has extended to our younger generations through the National Service Program, as it is a factory for men, a school for discipline and time management, developing skills, sharpening determination, and deepening the spirit of national belonging.

In addition, our armed forces have adopted an approach to keep pace with changes in everything related to defense and security affairs, and have succeeded in adapting to the races of change, absorbing them, and harnessing them to enhance their capabilities. , mastered its language, and familiarized itself with its tools and manifestations in the fields of advanced technologies, digital technology and artificial intelligence, and mastered the use of its applications in all branches of arms and work systems.

Two and a half decades ago, the path of development was strengthened by the decision to build advanced defense industries to add to our sources of self-strength, meet an important aspect of arming our forces, contribute to the formation of Emirati men and women scientifically, knowledgeably and skillfully, support plans to localize advanced technology, participate in expanding our economy and increase its diversity, and open up horizons. New to our international relations and partnerships.

As demonstrated by human experience and the models of developed countries, the defense industries have always been and will remain one of the most important levers for the advancement of states and the progress of societies.

In this context, our defense industries have become one of the important levers in the march of our country’s renaissance and progress, and in the formation of our scientific, administrative and leadership human resources.

Our defense industries have reached a stage of maturity, and have become a globally recognized number, and now they are competing in the markets of land, sea and air weapons with products that adopt the latest advanced technologies, and are comparable in quality and effectiveness to the best in the world.

Officers and soldiers

Hey fellow citizens

The high level that our country’s defense capabilities have reached is the result of our approach and our determination to provide the ingredients and guarantees to achieve the highest levels of protection, security and safety for our country, our people and our gains.

And while our state upholds the status of peace and calls for and works for it in all forums and occasions, it realizes that avoiding war is by anticipating it and preparing for its possibilities. And conflicts, and in a world full of surprises resulting from the stampede of major countries and their rivalries, and the dangers of epidemics, as in the spread of the Corona virus, and the natural disasters that global warming produces.

Officers and soldiers.

With your loyalty, affiliation, courage, sincerity, and deep commitment to the soldiery oath, you have raised our armed forces to the highest levels of efficiency, readiness, and effectiveness, and imposed their respect on everyone.

You have proven your worth in carrying out all the tasks assigned to you, as in international peacekeeping forces, and in relief operations for those afflicted by natural disasters.

With you, men and women, homelands are proud, weapons acquire added value, our flags remain flying, our homeland is secure, and our people are assured of their present and future.

Today, I proudly remember with you our honorable martyrs, your colleagues who sacrificed their lives for the sake of our homeland and the support of truth and justice.

On this dear anniversary, I salute and congratulate my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him”, appreciating his pioneering role in leading the process of building our armed forces and defense industries. And to all the sons and daughters of our honorable people.

Praise be to God, who bestowed upon us His countless blessings, wrote success for us in our work, and enabled us to advance our country and serve our people.

Peace, mercy and blessings of God.