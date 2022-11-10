His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, “Thank God, we concluded today the activities of the Arab Reading Challenge .. a competition in which 22 million students from 44 countries participated to read 50 A book every academic year.. and the winner this year is Sham Al-Bakour from our beloved Syria.. Syria is civilization, language and culture.. Syria is science, scholars and history..

His Highness added, “As part of the reading challenge, and among the 92,000 schools that participated in the challenge, Al-Mukhtar Gasolite School won.. from the Kingdom of Morocco as the best school that supports reading and consolidates it in our generations.. Congratulations to Morocco for this cultural movement, as one million Moroccan students participated in the challenge.”

His Highness continued, “As part of the activities of the largest international reading competition, in which 126,000 reading supervisors from 44 countries around the world participated… She won from the honorable Kingdom of Jordan Noor Al-Jabour… A greeting to her… and a greeting to more than 2 million students who participated from the sister Kingdom of Jordan.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “The challenge of reading is a challenge to create a civilization that begins by enlightening minds through the book. It is a challenge for all of us to implement the first commandment that came down from heaven to earth.. “Read.” Our goal is to have a reader in every home.. We will not create a better future for our youth. Arabic without reading and knowledge.

