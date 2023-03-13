His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Bridges of Good campaign to provide relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, during my visit today to the Bridges of Good campaign for the relief of those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey… The bridges of goodness that the UAE extends with the peoples In times of distress, they are permanent bridges.. bridges that establish love, communication and solidarity.. and elevate brotherhood to noble levels..

His Highness added, “2000 volunteers participated in today’s campaign, including children, school students, employees from the government and private sectors, businessmen, intellectuals, and others. Their goal is the same.. to deliver a good message to our brothers.. and to express our most important human values.. They have all our thanks and appreciation.”