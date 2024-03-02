His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, as part of our follow-up to humanitarian projects… I looked at the “Billion Meals Endowment” tower. “..the tallest endowment tower in the Emirates…is located on Sheikh Zayed Road with investments of 800 million dirhams…a new step to develop the endowment’s assets to ensure the sustainability and continuity of Emirati humanitarian work for the coming decades, God willing.