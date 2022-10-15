His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in a tweet on Twitter yesterday: “Proud of the election of Muhammad Hadi Al-Husseini as head of the Development Group of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Mohammed is an important part of the UAE government team. And the arrival of any Emirati to the world is a vote for the Emirates, and a consolidation of its international role in all fields.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said: “I congratulate Brother Mohammed Hadi Al Husseini on his election as head of the Development Group of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The world today trusts the capabilities of the people of the Emirates to lead international institutions and work teams, my best wishes to brother Muhammad in his duties in the group.”

In addition, the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini, was elected Chairman of the Development Committee within the Ministerial Forum of the World Bank Group, which aims to achieve international cooperation and consensus on issues related to development.

The presidential term will be over two years, and Al-Husseini will work with its members, including ministers, the Board of Governors of the Bank and the International Fund, to complete and manage the committee’s programs towards sustainable and comprehensive economic development, with the aim of building and developing the economies of developing countries.

Al-Husseini thanked the member states and the World Bank for his election as Chairman of the Development Committee for the next two years. He stressed that the UAE is keen to cooperate with its strategic partners and international organizations, to enable the economies of countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development at all levels.

The Development Committee, which was established in 1974 and was known as the Joint Ministerial Committee of the Boards of Governors of the Bank and the Fund, includes 25 members at the ministerial level from the ministries of finance or development from members of the International Bank and the Fund.

It is worth noting that the Development Committee represents the full membership of the Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and its agenda is based on the issues and topics directed by the Chairman of the Committee, the President of the Bank, the Director of the Fund, and the Executive Boards of the Bank and the Fund.

The issues that the committee is keen to discuss include comprehensive topics for the role of the World Bank Group in facing future crises, digitization, the green economy, the environment, trade and industrial policies, poverty and other issues related to development.