His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that this region gave the world, centuries ago, the sciences, inventions and tools that formed the foundations of modern medicine and advanced surgeries, and today it is capable of continuing this path again. The distinguished Arab minds who believe in working for the future of man and humanity number in the millions, and their support continues with initiatives that support innovation and creativity, because they lead to the resumption of the region’s contribution to the global knowledge community and human civilization.

This came during the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, via a blog post on the “X” website, of the name of Dr. Hani Najm, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the winner of the medicine category in the first session of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, the largest initiative of its kind. In the Arab world, which has become the “Arab Nobel,” which celebrates and honors the achievements of distinguished Arab minds, and sheds light on what their owners have achieved and their role in advancing the paths of development and human progress in the Arab region and the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today we announce the winner of the title (Geniuses of the Arabs) in the medical category, who is Dr. Hani Najm, for his outstanding contributions in the field of cardiac surgery for children and adults, as he performed more than 10,000 heart surgeries for children and adults. He developed innovative and exceptional surgical practices in the field of heart surgery and congenital diseases.”

His Highness also said: “(The Geniuses of the Arabs) is a celebration of Arab minds and innovators, and a message of appreciation to everyone who contributes to pioneering our Arab world in knowledge, and serves as a role model for its children… Honoring and supporting them is a major step in continuing the path of cognitive progress for the region and the world. Our region has provided the world with science and inventions over the past centuries, and is capable of motivating its people to resume this role.”

His Highness said in his tweet: “A year ago, we launched the ‘Geniuses of the Arabs’ initiative, with the aim of honoring Arab scholars, celebrating Arab minds, and motivating Arab innovators in sectors such as medicine, engineering, economics, literature, arts, and others. Just as the world celebrates scholars in the Nobel Prize, we celebrate Arab scholars in This award is to be (the Arab Nobel), and today we announce the first winners of the (Arab Geniuses) Award in the field of medicine, and he is Dr. Hani Najm, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, head of the Department of Cardiac Surgery for Children and Adults at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in the United States, who specializes in surgery. He performed cardiology for children and adults, and introduced innovative and exceptional surgical practices through 10,000 heart surgeries he performed. All the best to Dr. Hani Najm, and to all the distinguished Arab doctors who contribute to the development of medical knowledge, contribute to alleviating human pain, and innovate, create, and pave new ways for those who come after them.”

Saudi Dr. Hani Negm won the title of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world, in its first session of 2023 in the medicine category, in recognition of his outstanding contributions in the field of cardiac surgery for children and adults, and his surgical innovations in the treatment of congenital heart diseases.

Dr. Hani Negm also performed more than 10,000 heart surgeries on children and adults, and introduced innovative and exceptional surgical practices in the specialty of cardiac surgery. He participated in a delicate surgery to remove a critical cancerous tumor from the heart of a 26-week-old fetus, inside his mother’s womb.

For his part, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, said: “(Geniuses of the Arabs) is an Arab initiative similar to the global Nobel Prize, which seeks to honor distinguished Arab minds, support and nurture them, and enable them to expand the circle of their contributions to serving humanity.”

He added: “The ‘Geniuses of the Arabs’ initiative is an expression of Mohammed bin Rashid’s belief in Arab minds and their ability to compete globally, and it is a major path in His Highness’s vision in the process of resuming the region’s civilization.”

Dr. Hani Negm contributed to the design and development of a flexible heart valve that can grow inside the child’s body, in a way that keeps pace with his growth over the years. This is an innovation that spares thousands of infants and children the difficulties and risks of successive surgeries.

Today, Dr. Hani Negm heads the Department of Pediatric and Adult Cardiac Surgery at Cleveland Clinic, in Ohio, USA. Hani Najm was born and educated in the city of Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He excelled in his primary and university studies until he graduated from the College of Medicine at King Saud University in 1985, after which he moved abroad to train and specialize in cardiothoracic surgery and congenital heart surgery for children.

Over the course of 17 years, he developed the Children’s Heart Center at the King Abdulaziz Medical Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was a pioneer in performing complex heart surgeries for patients in the Kingdom instead of the need for them to travel abroad to seek treatment, and he was one of the first to perform an artificial heart transplant in the Kingdom.

During his career, he chaired the Saudi Cardiology Society, editor-in-chief of the Saudi Heart Association Journal, and was an associate professor at King Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, and an international lecturer in the field of congenital heart surgery.

He joined Cleveland Clinic in 2016 as Chairman of the Institute for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery, and is a member of many national and international professional organizations, including the Gulf Heart Association, the Board of Trustees of the American College of Cardiology, and the European Society for Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Dr. Najm is considered an expert in the field of congenital heart surgery, having performed and participated in more than 10,000 surgeries on newborns, children and adults with complex and critical heart diseases.

On the academic level, Dr. Najm lectures at prestigious Saudi and American universities. Today, he is an associate professor in the field of surgery at the Lerner College of Medicine in Cleveland, USA, and an associate professor at King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Najm is also a collaborator on multiple research projects, including a multi-center database as a valuable tool for evidence-based practices in congenital heart disease.

Dr. Najm has spoken at more than 400 scientific, medical and research meetings over the course of his career, sharing his experiences and knowledge with the global medical community.

The long academic, professional, and research path of Dr. Hani Najm, who won the title of “Geniuses of the Arabs,” constitutes an incentive, role model, and role model for Arab youth and Arab doctors who aspire to a path full of excellence and giving, and to contribute to building the medical body in their homelands and the Arab world, after the qualitative achievements he achieved as a result of his studies. His serious scientific and knowledge, his specialized diligence, and his professional dedication to continuing development and innovation in the field of cardiac surgery, especially in the field of pediatrics and congenital heart surgery.

The winner of the “Geniuses of the Arabs 2023” award in the medicine category was announced after completing all stages of receiving, sorting and evaluating tens of thousands of nominations, which were received from various institutions and individuals throughout the Arab world.

Vice President of the State:

• (The Geniuses of the Arabs) is a celebration of Arab minds and creators… and a message of appreciation to everyone who contributes to pioneering our Arab world in terms of knowledge.

• Our region has provided the world with science and inventions over the past centuries… and is capable of motivating its people to resume this role.

• “The Geniuses of the Arabs” became the “Nobel of the Arabs” to celebrate and honor the achievements of distinguished Arab minds and shed light on what their owners have achieved.

• Dr. Hani Negm won the title of “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of cardiac surgery for children and adults and his surgical innovations.

Resuming the Arab contribution

The “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative stimulates the resumption of the Arab region’s contribution to the paths of human civilization, by honoring the distinguished in the Arab world, highlighting their creativity and innovations, their success stories and excellence, and celebrating their exceptional roles in replenishing the stock of civilization, and supporting the progress of societies in the Arab region in particular and the world as a whole. .

Arab creativity in the spotlight

The “Arab Geniuses” Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, recognizes the brightest creative minds in the Arab world, celebrates them and highlights their qualitative achievements, which have created a tangible positive impact. Influential and fruitful. “The Geniuses of the Arabs” celebrates innovators and distinguished people in six categories: engineering and technology, medicine, economics, architecture and design, natural sciences, literature and the arts.

The “Arab Geniuses” Award provides support for innovation and scientific, cognitive, cultural and intellectual progress in the Arab world, by supporting Arab innovators, motivating them to continue their giving, and expanding the circle of its beneficiaries, locally, Arably and globally.