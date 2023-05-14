His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said that the Arab Reading Challenge has become the largest reading project in the world, with record participation of 24.8 million students from 46 countries around the world.

His Highness stressed that the reading in this project is in Arabic… Our goal is to consolidate our language in the hearts of the young generations… And to connect them with their Arab culture and roots… And work to resume civilization in our region.

His Highness added: Thank you to everyone who contributed, participated and supported this global project in all participating countries.. And thanks to the more than 150,000 reading supervisors who helped achieve this achievement..according to a tweet via His Highness’s official account on Twitter today.