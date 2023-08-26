His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that great countries are not a group of strong institutions, but rather a group of values, morals and principles, stressing that the age of countries is measured by their achievements that are written in history.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the social networking platform “X”: “Life taught me not to measure a person’s age by the years of his life, but rather by the capabilities of his mind and the depth of his awareness … and not to measure the age of countries by the date of their independence, but rather by their achievements that are written in history.”

His Highness added, “Great countries are not a group of strong institutions… but a group of values, morals and principles that are represented in the form of human beings.”