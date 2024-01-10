His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met yesterday in his Highness’s Council at Union House in Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Vice President The Cabinet, Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, a number of directors and officials of departments and work teams in government and semi-government agencies in Dubai.

The meeting comes within the framework of the keenness of His Highness the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to follow up on the efforts of the work teams in the emirate within various sectors, especially service sectors, to see the level of progress achieved in the approved development plans, and the achievements that would support the goals. The strategy for Dubai in the short and long term, the most important of which is to confirm its position as the best city in the world to live, work and visit, as well as achieving the goals included in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, most important of which is making Dubai one of the three most important economic cities in the world during the next decade, in addition to the goals The strategy included in the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

His Highness met, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Ports and Border Security, and Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, members of the Dubai Events Insurance Committee, which includes representatives of 55 entities from various government and private departments and institutions in the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the various security teams, noting the role of the Events Security Committee and the influential effort it makes as a coordination umbrella that serves to consolidate one of the most important features that characterize Dubai, and confirms its position as a global economic center and a hub for events. It is the largest international initiative in the region, which is the advantage of security and safety, which is one of the most important components of Dubai’s success and the major events and activities it witnesses that attract a huge attendance, numbering in the thousands, whether from within the country or from various parts of the world, and for whom Dubai places the safety and comfort of all of them at the top of its priorities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the committee’s role in ensuring the highest levels of coordination between the various concerned parties represented in its membership, which contributes to the success of the various events taking place in the emirate, especially those that attract huge attendance, on various occasions and throughout the year, in A framework of a work system that includes integrated elements that ensure the highest levels of efficiency in providing all security and safety requirements for participants and attendees.

His Highness stressed the importance of continuing to raise the level of readiness of all parties concerned with securing the events hosted by Dubai, whether at the level of human staff or at the level of technical equipment, in order to maintain the excellence of the integrated work system that ensures the continuation of the high level that Dubai is keen to always have, an essential feature of what It hosts or organizes events, conferences, and exhibitions that attract a large audience, whether from specialists or the general public.

During the meeting, His Highness listened to an explanation about the most important achievements of the committee, and the achievements it has presented since its establishment in 2008, which have contributed to the success of more than 6,000 events so far, as the committee has secured about 800 events during the year 2023 alone, the most important of which are the beginning of the year celebrations. The new Gregorian calendar, during which the world's eyes are focused on Dubai, as 11,972 people contributed to its security this year, including 5,574 policemen, and 1,525 patrols with the participation of civil defense vehicles and ambulances, while the committee also secured many important international events in Dubai and Most notable are: the opening of Burj Khalifa, the opening of the Dubai Metro, the World Government Summit, the Dubai Air Show, the Dubai World Cup, and many other major events in the emirate.

