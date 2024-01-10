His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said in a tweet on the “X” platform: Today I met with members of the Dubai Events Insurance Committee who represent 55 different entities… and they were able to secure more than 6,000 An event since 2008. All thanks and appreciation to them and their efforts
