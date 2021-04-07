His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, thanked the heroes of the first line of defense in a video he posted on his Twitter account, considering them the safety and health valve in our country.
In his tweet, His Highness said: “Thank you, our heroes … Thank you, our line of defense … Thank you, the safety and health valve in our country.”
#Mohamed Ben RachedThank you, our heroes … Thank you, our line of defense … Thank you, the safety and health valve in our country.#WorldHealthDay #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/sqENnUaV15
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) April 7, 2021
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #heroes #line #defense #World #Health #Day
Leave a Reply