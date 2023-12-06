His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that we have launched, praise be to God, the largest concentrated solar energy and photovoltaic energy project in the world in Dubai.. The project extends over an area of ​​44 square kilometers and at a cost exceeding 15 billion dirhams. It includes the highest concentrated solar energy tower in the world at a height of 263 meters and also includes the largest thermal energy storage capacity in the world. It will reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tons annually…

His Highness added, “Our goal is for 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity to come from clean sources by 2050… and our goal is complete carbon neutrality by the same year… and we repeat our message that we are serious about investing in clean energy, serious about confronting climate change, and serious about preserving the environment from… For future generations.”