Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The family of the child Lavin Ibrahim Jabbar Mohammed, who suffers from muscular atrophy, which is rare in the world, revealed the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to take care of the full expenses of their daughter’s treatment at the Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in Dubai. The girl’s father, who works in the private sector in Baghdad, said: “What is happening with me since my wife appealed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, I did not expect it in any way.” He added, “The response to the humanitarian call was very quick, and the facilities that were provided to us are extraordinary, whether for our recruitment or after arrival. We find someone who helps us in everything and facilitates all things for us, and there are those who accompany us and take care of our affairs.” The girl’s father described the UAE as “the state of humanity, mercy, tolerance and giving,” indicating that the whole world knew these qualities and saw them as a reality since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

He said, “When we reached the response to my daughter’s treatment call, feelings of joy, tears, and surprise were mixed with the response on the one hand, and the speed of the matter on the other hand.”

“I knew about my daughter’s disease, when she was 5 months old, as she noticed that her movement was abnormal and she could not move at all, compared to what children can do at this age,” said Masar Munther, who works as an employee at a government agency in Baghdad. She added: “I felt that my daughter’s feet were not moving properly, and when we went to the doctors in Baghdad, they assured us that my daughter suffers from muscular dystrophy, which is a rare disease in the world and needs to be intervened quickly, because if she reaches the age of two years, the therapeutic intervention will be difficult and its results are not guaranteed.” . Munther, who has another daughter who is now 6 years old, indicated that she heard about the mercy and humanity of the rulers of the Emirates, and knew that her daughter’s treatment is available at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in Dubai, which is the best specialized hospital for children in the Middle East. She stated that she had directed a humanitarian appeal to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to help her treat her daughter, as she needed an injection, which is the most appropriate medical solution to treat muscular dystrophy in children. She reported that she was surprised by the speed of the response, so she came immediately with her husband and two daughters to Dubai, and found great help, cooperation and arrangement for everything related to their affairs, as Al Jalila Children’s Hospital began directly to conduct the necessary medical analysis and examinations, and this stage was completed. She said: “We are in another stage related to preparatory medical matters before her daughter takes the injection and the necessary treatment. This needle is the most appropriate treatment for my daughter’s deficient gene, which is the gene responsible for nerve and muscle movement.”