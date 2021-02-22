His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has sponsored the treatment of the Iraqi girl (Lavin) who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare genetic disease, as the cost of treating the child is about eight million dirhams, while Al Jalila Hospital confirmed The specialist for children that he will start treating the girl in a few days

The Iraqi child Lavin Ibrahim Jabbar (19 months) suffers from spinal muscular atrophy disease (stage 2), which is a genetic disease caused by a mutation in the gene of nerve cells. The mother of the girl appealed, through a video circulated on social media, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, saying: “To His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the generous descendant of the honorable, in my name and the name of my daughter Lavigne, I send you an urgent distress call, My daughter suffers from a very rare disease, and her treatment is not available in my country, Iraq, and I tried a lot in Iraq and I am fed up. The treatment is available at Al Jalila Hospital in Dubai, but it is very expensive and exceeds my financial capabilities, and one of the conditions for taking treatment is that the child is less than two years old.

The cost of treating the child is about eight million dirhams ($ 2.1 million), which is the price of an innovative medicinal drug called (AVXS-101) Zolgensma, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the official health authorities in the UAE, and the drug is the most expensive medicinal drug in the world. It is one injection.

For his part, the Executive Director of Operations at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Al-Awadi, told «Emirates Today» that the treatment of the child (Lavigne) will begin within a few days, after obtaining the injection from the manufacturer, indicating that this process is the third of The type that the hospital conducts, as this type of rare treatments has been included in the treatment programs that characterize Al Jalila Hospital at the regional level. Al-Awadi added that “the gene therapy for the child (Lavigne) will be started,” explaining that it is the third case that the hospital provided this innovative treatment for, in cooperation with our partners, and we are proud to be the first to provide treatment for such a genetic disease in the country.

He added that the hospital is a pioneer in treating intractable medical cases, thanks to a multidisciplinary team of experts and specialists at the Center of Excellence for Neurology, the Genomic Center, and the support departments in the hospital, and all of them work in a coordinated and integrated manner, to provide the necessary treatments for the child (Lavigne) and end her suffering.

