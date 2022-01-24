The 25th of January represents a great and important occasion in the history of the Emirate of Sharjah, during which we recall the qualitative achievements of the Emirate, thanks to a benevolent leader, who gave his thought and wisdom to serve his children, and made Sharjah, under his wise leadership and insightful vision, take firm and confident steps on the path of excellence and leadership.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in a tweet on Twitter: “My brother, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, tomorrow will complete 50 years since taking over the reins of power in Sharjah … Sultan Amoud.” It is one of the pillars of the union… a university for science and culture, and a main engine for building and construction and serving people in the state… God save Sultan for his family, his people and his lovers.”

Half a century ago, the Emirate of Sharjah was on a date with a historical transformation and a new developmental turning point, building its bright future, when His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah took over the reins of government, to start work and achievement, and a renewed era of development began. And construction, development and modernization throughout the emirate, so that over the past 50 years, Sharjah has witnessed a civilized renaissance, progress and prosperity in all areas and sectors of work, production and life.

The morning of January 25, 1972, marked a significant day in the history of the Emirate of Sharjah, when an emergency meeting of the Al Qawasim family was called, during which the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, a member of the Supreme Council, was approved as Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

At that time, His Highness addressed the audience, saying: “Help me to be a righteous son to your eldest, a loyal brother to your middle, and a loving father to your youngest.”

On this humanitarian approach, genuine commitment and great interest in all family members, and integrated and sustainable community development in its various aspects, five whole decades have passed, during which the “Sultan of Sharjah”, as His Highness spoke for the first time, was a gentle and continuous ruler, leading the ship with science, wisdom and knowledge, and as she chose The honorable family, His Highness, bearing the full responsibility towards man, and even to protect the environment as a whole, so that the Emirate of Sharjah succeeds in achieving the stability of society and advancing it, by paying attention to education, roots, assets, heritage, customs and proper education, and so that the emirate becomes one of the leading and prestigious places in achieving human well-being in all its educational aspects. family, community, economic, religious, cultural, health, sports, and others.

On the ninth of October 1972, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced, via Sharjah Radio, the discovery of oil in Sharjah, to the great joy of all citizens, and His Highness named the field in which the oil was discovered. “Mubarak”, after His Highness, to bring blessings and goodness to the people of Sharjah.

In appreciation of the great position that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah deserves, and for what His Highness has presented in various fields, including cultural, educational, sports, heritage, theatrical, scientific and social, among others, His Highness’s record remained full of global estimations, and His Highness’s selection of the Personality of the Year in a number of countries, in addition to major events within the country, His Highness also received a number of awards from inside and outside the country.

Among the most important necklaces and medals received by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah from international bodies, and the honor inside the country was: the medal of the Organization of the Islamic Conference Sharjah 1990, the bronze wolf necklace from the World Scout Organization Sharjah 2016, the International Necklace for Service to Popular Culture – Sharjah 2019, and the “Baden Powell” necklace. Sharjah 2016. On the Arab and international levels, His Highness accepted a number of medals and necklaces.

His Highness accepted many decorations, medals and shields of appreciation from a large number of countries around the world, topped by the high-level local country decorations: the Zayed II Order of First Class in Abu Dhabi 1996, the Zayed Medal, the President’s Appreciation Award Abu Dhabi 2012, and the “Mother of the Nation” Medal. Abu Dhabi 2019.

Among the other countries, His Highness accepted a number of these decorations and decorations, including: the Order of the Republic of Tunisia – Tunisia 1975, the civil broad sash – Belgium 1985, the sash of honor – Khartoum, the Republic of Sudan 1987, the ISESCO Medal – Sharjah 1998, and the Order of the French Republic for Letters and Arts – Paris 2003 The Theater Medal – Kuwait 2004, The National Order of Merit – Dakar Senegal 2004, the Order of Saint Mesrop Mashtots – Yerevan, the Republic of Armenia 2005, the Gulf Cooperation Council Medal – Sharjah 2010, the Order of the Republic of Armenia – Yerevan 2013, the Order of the Academy of Sciences – Lisbon Portugal 2012, the Order of Merit Al Kabeer with the German star – Germany 2014, the Medal of Leadership and Excellence – Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt 2016, and the Medal of the Arab Organization for Education – Sharjah 2017.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, stressed that the development, growth and development that the Emirate of Sharjah enjoyed during the years of the rule of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, represents a summary The knowledge, experiences and humility of His Highness, which is a great merit for the people of the emirate who know the right amount and level of achievement, work, diligence and leadership of His Highness for Sharjah, and the extent of efforts and great interest that contributed to the improvement of people’s lives, and the good directives of His Highness for all employees in various institutions, fathers, mothers and community leaders for Sharjah to continue its development and submit it.

In his speech on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s assumption of power in the emirate, His Highness said: “On this immortal day of Sharjah, the 25th of January, we celebrate with pride and honor the great achievements that have been achieved and consolidated for the people of the emirate, and for the United Arab Emirates, through Fifty years ago, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, efforts followed, integrated and continued, to provide an integrated and distinguished experience in development, community building and promotion of belonging and advancement.. A unique experience that constituted a shining sign, compared to the greatness and size of the achievement. And she gave a rare example in rational leadership, construction and reconstruction. His achievements have accumulated over the years, to be a unique model in the leadership of Sharjah, and in supporting the entity of the union of the Emirates, and a link between society and civilization, and between authenticity and modernity.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, led over five decades a modern renaissance based on science and knowledge, and presented a unique model in giving. Wisdom and effort.

His Highness said: “On this special day in the history of the Emirate of Sharjah, we celebrate 50 years of successive achievements, whose contract was drafted, continued its path, and was supervised by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, leader of the modern renaissance in the emirate, and the builder of the edifices of civilization. Science and progress.. Fifty years in which Sharjah began a new era of advancing science and based on the meanings of belonging and pride in its rich history, enlightenment with scientific knowledge, and the establishment of its role and institutions.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, said: “Sharjah celebrates on January 25, 2022, the five decades since the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council, as Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah. The souls of all the people of Sharjah, as it has been linked to the modern history of Sharjah during 50 years of development, development, growth and upgrading the society and its people, and through many years of good governance and lofty directives, and building the family through great interest in the individual, institutions, bodies and integrated ideas for the reconstruction and development of the emirate.

His Highness added: “Five decades have passed since Sharjah, during which His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi established great traditions in the promotion, construction, growth and development of societies. It evolved into another, and from progress to beyond, so that the civilizational renaissance remains continuous, based on science, knowledge, rational leadership, and the human being first and foremost, which distinguished Sharjah and its extensive programs in various fields of human development and elevation.”

