His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “X” and “Twitter”. Previously, Sultan Al Jaber is on the TIME100 list of the 100 most powerful people in the climate sector… proud of his achievements. International… and its accelerating activity in this vital sector… and we are proud of all the achievements of the people of the Emirates in all sectors.

