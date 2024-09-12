His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that strong future relations with China include a better future for all.

His Highness discussed with the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Keqiang, yesterday the growing strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to develop it based on the distinguished ties between the two friendly countries and peoples, which extend in their official framework to four decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and witnessed the achievement of many joint accomplishments that contributed to consolidating the pillars of this partnership, the positive fruits of which extended to many vital areas that serve the comprehensive development goals of both sides.

The meeting, which was held at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, reviewed the development of the flourishing bilateral relations under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, at all levels, politically, economically, commercially and culturally. The political leadership in the two countries agreed on the need to continue working to discover more opportunities for integration, in a way that serves common interests and supports the goals and aspirations of the Emirati and Chinese peoples for the future.

During the meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of ministers and officials, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the UAE’s pride in the strong ties and cooperation relations it has with the People’s Republic of China, within the framework of a partnership aimed at enhancing the opportunities of the two friendly peoples for a prosperous future that brings more growth opportunities in various vital sectors. His Highness pointed out the UAE’s keenness to take this cooperation to higher levels, especially in terms of trade and tourism exchange, and in the fields of renewable energy, technology, education and culture, in a way that serves the goals of comprehensive and sustainable development on both sides.

The two sides expressed their hope that the coming period will witness more mutual visits, which will have an impact on deepening the bonds of cooperation and giving them new momentum based on the common desire to consolidate the pillars of a partnership with which both parties will move towards the future with confident steps to achieve all that is hoped for by the two friendly peoples in terms of further prosperity and development.

The meeting touched on the great impact of the historic visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the Chinese capital, Beijing, last May, on the overall bilateral relations, which became more solid with the signing of many agreements and memoranda of cooperation between the two sides during the visit.

The two sides praised the great development witnessed by the UAE-China economic relations, especially during the past four decades, and since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and the most prominent paths of this cooperation, most notably the trade path and the steady growth it is witnessing in light of the UAE being China’s largest partner in the Arab world in the field of non-oil trade, while China is the country’s first trading partner, as the value of the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with China during the past year recorded about 296 billion dirhams.

The two sides discussed the investment opportunities available in the two countries, and how to encourage the Emirati and Chinese private sectors to join efforts and work to benefit from these opportunities, while the UAE provides all the facilities that support the investor, and works to provide him with all the elements he needs for success, in light of its strong infrastructure and legislative frameworks that are flexible and able to keep pace with global changes quickly and efficiently, ensuring the highest levels of protection for the investor’s capital within a safe environment that enjoys the highest levels of stability and guarantees that open unlimited horizons for the investor to succeed in his business and projects.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the President of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China reviewed the influential economic role played by the UAE on the global stage, including its vital contribution as a strategic partner supporting the “Belt and Road” initiative launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, and the importance of the UAE’s contribution based on its strategic location, and what it enjoys in terms of ports that are considered among the most important in the world, and highly efficient logistics capabilities, and high-level infrastructure, and advanced and flexible legislation and regulatory frameworks.

His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that the pillars on which the UAE-China partnership is based are solid and strong, and promise more positive results through continued consultation, coordination and exchange of ideas and visions on ways to enhance cooperation in all its frameworks and forms, in a manner that keeps pace with the aspirations of the two countries, and confirms their ability to continue the process of construction in all paths of development on sustainable foundations.

The two sides discussed a number of topics of common interest, the most prominent developments at the regional and international levels, and the challenges facing the region and the world that require concerted efforts to find effective solutions, especially those resulting from the situation in the Middle East, while stressing the importance of considering alternatives that ensure the establishment of a just and comprehensive peace that enables the region to move forward in various areas of development, to achieve the aspirations of peoples for a safe future in which they enjoy security and a better tomorrow in which they aspire to achieve prosperity.

