His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that infrastructure projects are among the main pillars of the comprehensive development process in Dubai, and that they are among the priorities that the government of the emirate attaches great importance to in light of the impact of these projects in supporting Comprehensive and sustainable development trends, advancing economic development, meeting the requirements of society and providing it with the best services.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “The road and transport sector is a vital sector that supports economic growth and social welfare, and we continue to advance it, and our investments in it have exceeded 140 billion dirhams over the past fifteen years…Strong infrastructure serves the community, enhances our global competitiveness and expands Opportunities for growth… Our main goal remains to provide a supportive environment for business and the best quality of life for citizens, residents and everyone who comes to Dubai as an honored visitor.”

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the new Infinity Bridge built near the tunnel Al Shindagha in Dubai, where they were received at the bridge site by HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

The visit comes within the framework of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s keenness to follow up on the implementation of infrastructure projects that Dubai continues to invest in to serve comprehensive development trends and keep pace with the steady urban expansion in light of the strong economic and development rates witnessed by the emirate, and to determine the extent of progress achieved. In the strategic goal set by His Highness to make Dubai the best city to live, work and visit in the world.

At the beginning of the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation from His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer about the ongoing development in the implementation of infrastructure projects in Dubai, especially in the road and transport sector, according to urban development plans in the city. The past period has accompanied the rapid development of Dubai as a major economic center in the region, most notably: Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, Business Bay Crossing, road projects leading to the Expo and the expansion of Al Khail Street and Al Khawaneej axis and other projects, while work is currently underway to complete the development of Al Shindagha axis as well as the development of all From Dubai Al-Ain Road and Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Axis.

His Highness was briefed on the details of the projects of the Shindagha axis, and the new “Infinity” bridge, which is the latest addition to this vital axis, and the bridge’s unique artistic design, inspired by the “infinity” sign, as the design reflects Dubai’s ambitions that know no limits and no end.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

